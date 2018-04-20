LETTER: No driver was better than Richard Petty

To the editor:

It is beyond me how anyone can put any race car driver ahead of Richard Petty as being the best driver of all time.

Just a few statistics:

• 200 wins (most of all known).

• In 1967, 27 wins out of 41 races — 10 in a row.

• Seven Daytona wins (you might say competition wasn’t as keen then).

Let me name a few drivers — and their accomplishments — he drove against:

• David Pearson – 105 wins

• Bobby Allison – 84 wins

• Darrell Waltrip – 84 wins

• Cale Yarborough – 83 wins

• Dale Earnhardt – 76 wins

• Rusty Wallace – 54 wins

• Bobby Isaac – 37 wins

• Fred Lorenzen -26 wins

• Fireball Roberts – 32 wins

Thank you.

Tommy Henry

Rockingham