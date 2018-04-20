LETTER: No driver was better than Richard Petty

To the editor:
It is beyond me how anyone can put any race car driver ahead of Richard Petty as being the best driver of all time.
Just a few statistics:
• 200 wins (most of all known).
• In 1967, 27 wins out of 41 races — 10 in a row.
• Seven Daytona wins (you might say competition wasn’t as keen then).
Let me name a few drivers — and their accomplishments — he drove against:
• David Pearson – 105 wins
• Bobby Allison – 84 wins
• Darrell Waltrip – 84 wins
• Cale Yarborough – 83 wins
• Dale Earnhardt – 76 wins
• Rusty Wallace – 54 wins
• Bobby Isaac – 37 wins
• Fred Lorenzen -26 wins
• Fireball Roberts – 32 wins
Thank you.
Tommy Henry
Rockingham