Get ready for Wild Foods Cookery Contest

We’re excited to announce the upcoming Richmond County Wild Foods Cook-off! It is a fun and educational event that entices lots of cooks and tasters across the region!

It will be held on Tuesday, March 19, at the First Presbyterian Church located at 133 W. Ballard St. across from the Junior High School in Ellerbe. Dish registration will start at 6 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m. No dishes will be allowed for judging after that.

Jesse Wimberly, Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association Coordinator, will give a presentation about Sandhill Experiences. This will be a very entertaining and educational presentation. Mark your calendar now so you won’t forget to cook a delicious dish or come join the tasting party for only $5 per person. Children under 12 years of age are free.

This year will again be a People’s Choice Judging Competition, where everyone gets to vote on their favorite dish!! We will begin tasting dishes and voting at 6:30 pm.

Our speakers will give their presentation after that while votes are being tallied. This year, we will have two categories. They are foods prepared with meat and foods prepared with wild fruits, nuts and vegetation. The meat category might include deer, moose, elk, rabbit, squirrel, muskrat, beaver, turkey, duck, dove, salt fish, fresh fish, shrimp, lobster, snake, frogs, or turtle. The other category can include fruits, nuts, and vegetation, as long as it was collected in the wild.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Sandhills Rod and Gun Club, Martha Faye Crafters Club (formerly Extension Homemakers), and Richmond County Cooperative Extension. It is an annual event and this year will make the 19th annual Wild Foods Cookery Contest.

There are several rules that must be followed for the contest, of which anyone may participate. Even though game may be from anywhere in North Carolina or out-of-state, it cannot be purchased. It must be obtained legally or received as a gift. The dish must be fully prepared abiding by food safety guidelines, which we will gladly send you upon request. One copy of the recipe must be brought with your name on the back. This is required for display with the dish and will be used in the future for wild foods cookbooks. Dishes should be able to provide eight or more servings, as this event has attracted lots of visitors wanting a taste. You’ll want to provide enough so all the tasters can vote on your dish, and bring your own utensils to serve.

The prizes are sponsored by the Sandhills Rod and Gun Club. The first place from categories 1 and 2 each will receive a prize. All youth 16 years of age and younger will receive a small prize. If you or a friend would like to enter your favorite recipe or would like to receive a flier with rules, please call the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Center at 910-997-8255 or email [email protected] Please register no later than Monday, March 18.

