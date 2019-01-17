New editor at Daily Journal ready to serve community

Hi. I am the new editor of the Richmond County Daily Journal. I am a seasoned editor with decades of journalism experience. I’m coming from Winston-Salem.

In Winston-Salem, my husband and I have been finding ways to get around the closing of Interstate 40 Business while it is partially closed for two years, so we are used to traffic jams up there. But while driving around Rockingham, I was surprised to see traffic jams. I have been told that Rockingham is a small city, so does that mean it’s growing?

Interstate 74 is great! It’s nice and smooth, with only a few bumps in the road. It allows speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. It brings me straight to Rockingham from Winston-Salem and back to Winston-Salem on the weekends as I commute until I find a place to live in Richmond County. I expect that day won’t be too far away.

I have a GPS to help me get around the city. Sometimes the voice gets annoying, but she seems to know where she’s going. She’s helping me learn where I’m going.

I’d like to give a shoutout to Rick and Shailey, who have helped me while I am seeking to settle down in Richmond County.

It’s nice to see familiar retail shops and restaurants: I love the ice from Sonic. I love Dollar Tree, Biscuitville and others.

And I just think I’m really blessed to know that I can get boiled peanuts nearby. You see, I am a native of Columbia, S.C., and I grew up with boiled peanuts. I still love them.

I love to talk about journalism, communicating with media, writing and reading to students and community groups, and I love helping people achieve their goals. I also am a poet; I was named poet laureate at a church I attended in South Bend, Indiana.

I am excited to know that I can come into your community and guide coverage of your lives, so that others will be helped, inspired, and enlightened. It’s always good to share ideas and knowledge and know what’s happening, whether it’s in your world or the state, nation, or great big world out there.

As a community newspaper, we are striving to serve our diverse community. The 2020 Census will be conducted next year. It will be interesting to see how diverse Richmond County really is. The county is designated rural, but that just means there are so many opportunities to grow and thrive, and with the diverse community, no doubt opportunities are popping up.

We welcome your feedback. We relish your stories. We hope you will continue to support us as we serve the Richmond County community.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_donna2-black-and-white.jpg

Donna Rogers is editor of the Richmond County Daily Journal.

Donna Rogers is editor of the Richmond County Daily Journal.