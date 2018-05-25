Teachers right to protest conditions in education

(Editor’s note: This column was written May 15.)

This week, half of my school teachers showed support for redfored either, by wearing red or visiting the legislative offices in Raleigh. Approximately 15,000 teachers participated in this protest across the state.

Redfored is a protest meant to exemplify some of the key issues in our school system today. It has gotten extensive support from N.C. teachers thanks to a rise in such protests across the nation and a new law that caps the ratio of students to teachers in kindergarten through second grade (possibly third.)

This is an unfunded mandate that will reduce the school budget and potentially cause reduced funding to middle and high school students.

To preserve the budget, school systems will hire fewer teachers to older students, making the ratio of high/middle school students and teachers much larger.

The ratio of students to teachers in my current classes is about 1 to 30.

Other budgetary concerns may lead to the cutting of art and music programs. Not only will class sizes increase but the classes offered will decrease.

This presents many future concerns along with the difficulties already faced in our not-so-perfect school system.

If you were to listen to some of the concerns of the teachers, parents, students and even educational officials, your own regard to the modern school system and political issues drastically shift.

Annie Blakeley is a sophomore at Richmond Senior High School, is a band and chorus student and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hamlet.

