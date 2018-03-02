Border walls — past and present — around the world

Gee, gag me with a spoon. It would be better than the boot the bleeding-heart liberal Left is trying to shove down our throats. I don’t care what the Left has to say about the building of a wall on our southern border. Their view is simply wrong. It might not stop every last illegal immigrant trying to get across, but it will be a deterrent and slow them down. First, just think about the money that the government will save our social services systems. The vast majority of illegal immigrants that do get across are broke. They have no money because the money that they had was spent trying to get into America.

The government is not going to let them starve, so now they get food stamps. They have to have some place to live, now they get housing vouchers. We can’t let them walk around with no money in their pockets, now can we? So they get cash advancements. Again, the liberal Left cares more for the outsiders than they do the American taxpayers and they prove it every day. You see it and I do also. So you see, in less than a year the wall will pay for its own construction in the money that the government will not be spending on the illegals. So tell me, what is there to debate about? Nothing. But I guess that would be too easy of a way of looking at this problem with illegal immigration. It appears that being over-educated and a politician does have its drawbacks. It removes all of your common sense and your ability to think rationally. A simple conversation with a working man or woman would or should open up the eyes of the liberal Left. But again, that would be too easy. So with that said, let us take time to look at the wall builders of the world past and present.

To start: the Great Wall of China. Did it work? Of course it did. It was put into place to keep out invading troops. No, we do not have invading troops on our boarder. But we do have invaders that are costing America. The Great Wall was not built overnight; it took hundreds of years. Its construction started in the third century B.C. as a means of stopping incursions from barbarian nomads into China. The wall is one of the most extensive construction projects ever to be completed. The most preserved and best-known section was built from the 14th through the 17th centuries A.D. Even though the wall never effectively stopped all of the invaders, it was a psychological barrier. Size, in this case, meant everything. Think about this for one moment. The average height of people of that time was 5 feet or less in most cases. Now look at the wall’s size. It is more than 3,000 miles long. The base is 15 to 50 feet wide with walls as high as 30 feet. Now on top of all of this are ramparts 12 feet and in some cases even higher. The wall was built of stone and earth. You’re not going to burn that down now are you? Now add in the guard towers that housed troops of the Chinese army. The mere size was enough to stop some of the invaders but not all. It was all about protecting their people and their land. They had leadership that knew what to do. Our liberal Left leadership could learn a lesson from the Chinese in this case. The past is the present and the present is the past.

Today, worldwide, there are 65 walls that have either been built or are under construction. Globalization was designed to tear down barriers, but security fears and refusal to help migrants and refugees around the world have fueled the building of walls — with more than 40 percent of the world’s countries building them on their borders. When the Berlin Wall was torn down there were 14 border walls around the world. Globalization has not worked and the world is telling us this in their own wall-building projects.

So be damned all of these countries that are trying to tell us not to build our own protection wall. Along the border between Morocco and Western Sahara is a sand wall called a berm which is surrounded by mines to keep out rebel fighters. This wall is 1,700 miles long. Has anyone said anything about this wall to the Moroccan government? It has been in place for decades. It is second in length to the Great Wall of China.

Belfast, Ireland’s walls were constructed in 1999 to keep separate the Catholic and Protestant people and towns so there would be less fighting between the two. Morocco even built another wall between itself and Spain. Why? Again, to protect its own people. Greece built a 7-mile-long fence system to stop migrants from using its border with Turkey to cross into Europe. It seems Turkey is into its own security more than anyone. What do they know that we do not know? Turkey built a 500-mile wall on its southern border with Syria. It was built to keep out ISIS radicals. When Turkey invaded the island of Cyprus in 1974, the Turks built another wall between them and the Greek Cypriot side. The country of Saudi Arabia expanded its wall with Syria all in the hope of keeping ISIS out.

India has built a wall of barbed wire between itself and the country of Bangladesh. These two countries have had problems for decades.

Central Europe has their own fences. One is between Hungary and Serbia and is 110 miles long. The only reason these fences are short is the fact that these countries are small. If they were larger, then the fences or walls would be longer. The point of border walls is not to make it impossible to get across, but rather to make it as difficult as possible for the illegal immigrants to cross your border. Walls are not a new phenomenon as you and I know. CNN even admits to this.

Even Great Britain is building its own security wall. It’s only 13 feet tall, but it’s a concrete wall designed to stop immigrants from trying to enter the country illegally. If you intend to have porous borders, then don’t build a wall. If you intend to secure your country and enforce your country’s laws, then you have to have a deterrent — and in this case, that is a wall. Hillary herself, going back to 2006, liked the idea of a wall on our southern border. She was still talking about it in 2015. But now the votes she hoped to get and the ultra-Left have changed her mind.

For Israel, its wall had to be built for security from terrorists. During the three years from the beginning of the violence in September of 2000 until the construction of the first segments of the security fence at the end of the year in 2003, terrorists carried out more than 100 attacks that killed more than 300 Israelis. They wounded another 2,000. During the 12 months between the construction of the first segment and the end of 2004, there were only three attacks that were successful. Those took place in the first half of 2003. Since construction of the wall, the number of attacks has declined by more than 90 percent. The number of Israelis murdered and wounded dropped by 85 percent following the construction of the barrier. Israel’s wall received international condemnation, but the outrage is nothing more than a double standard. Trump’s wall has also been condemned by much of the world. The way I feel, who cares what they think. The security walls are nothing new. We will protect America. Who else will if we don’t?

Robert Lee is a concerned citizen and U.S. Marine veteran who owns and operates Rockingham Guns and Ammo. His column appears here each Saturday.

