Your adventure isn’t the only one

The only people who are more underestimated than dreamers are the people who dreamers routinely dismiss as being boring and uncreative.

It can be easy for those of us who self-identify as “creative types” and “adventurous spirits” to get so absorbed in our own concept of what makes life interesting that we make the mistake of assuming we have a monopoly on what it means to live freely and fully.

Living the good life takes many forms. And although each person is epic and eccentric in their own eyes, every single one of us is the prototype of someone else’s very definition of “loser.”

If you really want to create an extraordinary life, don’t underestimate all the ordinary people around you who seem to be living ordinary lives. They’re only ordinary to you. In someone else’s eyes, they’re cooler than you could ever hope to be. And the ones who are the most cool are usually the ones who have the easiest time appreciating forms of cool different from their own.

Life is an adventure indeed. And nothing enhances that adventure more than the ability to learn from those who find meaning and magic in the places that strike us as mundane.

MAKE THE STRANGERS MAD

If you’re advocating what I believe, just say it in the funniest or catchiest way possible.

If you’re doing anything else, please include a preface, a lexicon, a bibliography, and enough footnotes to ensure no one in the history of humankind ever misunderstands.

Sincerely,

The Internet

P.S.

If you truly want to have an impact, don’t hedge. Or as Gary Vaynerchuck says “don’t be the guy in the middle.” Write with conviction.

Don’t write for voices in your imagination that uncharitably scrutinize every possible loophole in what you say. Write for the audience who actually cares to listen to the things you care to write about. Non-believers and hecklers exist for every philosophy. There’s no use in trying to avoid them.

Isaac Morehouse once told me that “most people sell their souls for nothing more than not having a stranger get mad at them.” Make the strangers mad. This world can handle the presence of angry strangers. What it can’t handle is an abundance of people who don’t have the guts make a point.

T.K. Coleman is the education director for Praxis and an adjunct faculty member for the Foundation for Economic Education. Republished from tkcoleman.com.

