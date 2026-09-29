Willie’s Adventures (part #9)

As spring came in 1918, it was time to get the farmland ready for another year. Willie’s Pa had a acquired a bottom plow called Hillside Turning plow to break the steep river hills along the Pee Dee River. In the hills you always wanted to turn the soil up the hill because if you didn’t eventually the topsoil would just wash down to the bottom of the hill. This type of plow allowed the farmer to turn the plow blade over (some had an extra blade) when he got to the end of the field. As he started back in another direction this would allow the sod to always fall uphill.

During the Civil War and World War I cotton was essential for the manufacture of uniforms and many other items used during war times. In 1918 cotton was bringing a premium price. Farmers, including the Hudsons, rushed to grow more cotton. Some farmers even received government support to raise as much cotton as possible.

As with any growing economy, growing more cotton has its drawbacks. In the year 1918 the cotton fields expanded. But, with the war going on where was all that labor going to come from to work and harvest all that extra cotton!! Most of our young men around the farms were serving in the military.

Back then, and for several years beforehand, the average wage to pay cotton pickers was one dollar per hundred pounds picked plus your dinner. Most good pickers could pick about one hundred pounds per day. The pickers would pull large cloth or canvas sacks up one row and down the other. Their poundage was weighed right there at the field on a set of manual cotton scales set up at the end of the field.

Like a lot of small cotton farmers during that period, a credit account had to sit up with a local farm supply store to buy seed and fertilizer. Interest was added to the bill, and the total bill payment was due at harvest time in the fall of the year.

Seems one spring day, Willie and his mule Balaam were breaking land to plant more cotton on. Older Mr. Hudson had left early that morning going to Ellerbe with the other mule and to pick up more cotton seeds and fertilizer.

For several years farmers had used a type of bird manure called guano to fertilize their crops. This was collected and shipped all over the world from Peru. This is what Mr. Hudson asked for but was told that since the war was going on guano was too expensive to ship. Reluctantly he bought several 200 pounds bags of this new chemical granule type fertilizer.

Before leaving town Mr. Hudson stopped by the local post office. He had almost forgotten to mail a box of homemade cookies his daughter had baked to send to her older brothers at Camp Bragg.

As he was leaving to go out the door the postal clerk said, “hold-up Mr. Hudson, I have a letter that just came in for you.”

Mr. Hudson came out from the post office and walked on over to his wagon. Although not being able to read very well, he put on his specs and glanced at the letter. What he saw shocked him!!! From what little he could read it said his two older boys had been drafted into the army and were on their way to Europe to fight the Germans.

On his way home Mr. Hudson just couldn’t get those two boys off his mind. Why he would talk to himself awhile and then just start praying for all the young men that were fighting in this Great War to make it back home alive.

At the time, Mr. Hudson could not have known but before this World War was over at least 116,510 Americans would be killed and around 320,000 would become sick or get wounded. All in all, there were 4.7 million Americans that served in World War I.

Although all wars are bad this war would produce new types of weaponry including heavy artillery, machine guns, chlorine and mustard gases and airplanes. This didn’t include small arms fire, barb wire, trench warfare, diseases and mental stress like being shell shocked.

Like in any other war receiving mail from home and mailing a letter meant so much to the average soldier. Even though these letters were under strict censorship limiting what the soldier could write they were the soldier’s lifeline to back home,

About the time Mr. Hudson crossed over the bridge on Mt. Creek at Grassy Island he was wondering to himself if he should tell the rest of the family what the letter said. Finally, he thought there would be no way around it, so he must share this information with his family.

After supper that night Mr. Hudson pulled the letter from his bib overall pocket and asked his daughter if she would read this letter aloud. It was good to hear from the older brothers, but when she got through reading it there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

After the letter was read the whole family held hands and prayed that God’s will be done and to please bring those boys and all the others back home safe.

While Wilie regained his composer he walked outside around the barn. As he came closer to the coral OL’ Balaam was standing there by the fence. Willie had had many one-sided conversations with Balaam while they were out plowing. But this time it seemed as though

Balaam was listening and understanding Willie’s deep thoughts and what he was saying about his older brothers. Every time Willie would say something Balaam would bat his eyelashes, and it seemed as if tears were running down his head. Talking with Balaam was Willie’s way of relieving his stress.

Before Willie could walk away Balaam pressed his head through the fence and nudged Willie on his shoulder. This was his way of saying “I do understand my friend.”

Have you ever found yourself just wanting to talk to someone or something? Some folks just keep things bottled up within themselves. Things just keep getting bigger and sometimes we just have to let it out. Sometimes we just need to talk to God first and see what he would have us do. Then we might want to talk with others, or in Willie’s case his mule. One never knows but we might just be talking to our own guardian angel.

Next week we will continue to follow the life and times of Willie Hudson.