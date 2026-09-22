Willie’s Adventures (part #8)

As time went by, at the Hudson homestead, Willie Hudson was having to take on more of the farmwork. It seems his older brothers finished working for the power company and took jobs helping build Camp Bragg (later Fort Bragg) in Fayetteville.

At the same time a great war was taking place in Europe and by 1918 America would enter this terrible World War.

At first, American government asked for volunteers to serve in this war but soon learned that a mandatory draft had to take place to get our military ranks large enough to be of any use in the war.

Not only were men needed in service, but manufacturing workers, steel workers and farmers had to step up to the plate to keep all these service people supplied with arms, ships, food and clothing.

Due to his Pa’s declining health, Willie had become the main farmhand on their small farm. The local draft board had temporarily withdrawn Willie’s name for service due to his work on the farm.

As Willie heard about different young men leaving his community to serve, Willie had mixed feelings. Would it be better for him to serve his country as a soldier or as a farmer? Willie and his Pa had a long talk about this very thing. His Pa explained to Willie that only was he needed on the farm, but what they grew and sold would help the war effort just as much as being a soldier would. This still didn’t help make Willie feel any better but maybe God had a bigger plan for Willie.

A lot of young recruits from our area were sent to Camp Bragg for basic artillery training. Seems a few years earlier, the U.S. Government had purchased several thousand acres of poor pine forest sand land from many older Scotch-Irish families that had moved into the region in the late seventeen hundreds. Most of this land was as poor as a snake but a lot of old families managed to scratch out a living on this barren soil. There they left their churches, homes and cemeteries of which a few are still visible today.

Back at the Hudson farm, when Willie wasn’t working on his family’s farm, he would trade out labor to his other river hill farm neighbors. Why one time his neighbor’s mule just fell over and died so Willie’s Pa said, “just use one of ours for a spell” although Willie was cautious about loaning out his mule Balaam. Seems if’en you won’t use to handling him he would kick the fool out of you.

Ever now and then, mostly after a big rain, Willie would look up his fishing poles, dig himself a few worms and head on down to the river to fish.

On several occasions while fishing Willie would meet up with his older black neighbor folks called Catfish John. Nobody was any better at catching catfish than John was. You see Ol’ John was born right at the end of slavery times and still lived in the same cabin right in the middle of a cotton field he was born in. Why John was so old all his hair and beard had turn white as cotton, but his memory was still as sharp as a well filed axe.

John had made a meager living by helping white folks on their farms. At heart, John won’t no farmer, but preferred being on the river catching catfish or setting his many rabbit boxes for some good old fried rabbit or even a rabbit stew.

Sometimes Willie and John would be fishing in the same fishing hole, and John would commence to tell Willie stories about his past.

One of his stories was about an old catfish there in the river called Ol’ Whiskers. Seems Whiskers was a legend along the Pee Dee River. John said, “That thar fish has got a mouth so big he can swallow a cow, his eyes is as big as the sun and his whiskers as long as a tree, Why, ain’t nobody ever put that fish on the bank.” Said, “one of his friends once hung Ol’ Whiskers and couldn’t do nothing with that big fish.” Soes I’s takes off to get a mule to help pull that fish in.” Willie said, “well what happened next John?” ‘Sons, you ain’t gonna believe what’s I’s abouts to tells you.” Said, “After we got that thar mule hooked to the fishing line that thar catfish done and pulled that mule right slam in the river.” Said, “the last thing we seen of that mule was his two ears heading down toward the dam.”

Seems like every tale Ol’ John told Willie would get bigger and bigger but an event on another day things turned out just like John said they would.

On this winter day Ol’ John had invited Willie to go squirrel hunting with him along with his dog. John had bragged about what a good-looking, pure-bred dog he had and how he would show you ever squirrel in those river hills.

As Willie showed up at John’s house, this mixed breed shaggy dog tore out from under the porch. Bout that time John stepped out on his porch and says “What you think of my fine squirrel dog? Willie: “Well where is he at John?” Why that’s him right here, just you wait and see him work” John said.

The two, along with the shaggy dog, walked off one of those deeply forested river hills. Didn’t take long before that dog stopped and held up one paw. Willie says, “John your dog got something in his foot.” “Naw-sir,” said John. “You see that one squirrel in the top of this here tree.” Well, they shot the squirrel out and went on down the hill.

Won’t long the dog stopped and held up his front paw along with his back paw. Willie said: “John, I recken you are going to tell me there’s two squirrels around here.” Sure, enough there was and they bagged both and put them in their coats.

Just as they the two got to the bottom of the hill there lay John’s dog on his back with all four feet stuck up in the air and he had his tail between his back legs. Willie said, “now I ain’t believing this” but John alertly pointed out all four squirrels in the surrounding trees. Then Willie said, “Well why did he have his tail between his legs?” Ol’ John snickered a little bit and said, “Well Willie, we done and messed around and let one go in a hole!!!”

Next week, I hope to carry on with some more of Willie’s Adventures. Hope ya’ll enjoy reading them as much as I have enjoyed writing these stories. Until then, Ya’ll have a blessed day.