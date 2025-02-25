For thousands of years man has had to have some type of vessel to hold, wash or carry stuff in. These vessels were made of clay, wood (with iron bands) or in later years some type of metal was used.

In early years, tubs were heavy especially when the contents were filled. Thus, when tin tubs came on the scene, in the early 18th century, tin became the preferred material because they were lighter and corrosion resistant.

The tin tub, as folks still call them today, were not made with the same metal material as the later galvanized tubs. While both are metal products ,the galvanized tubs are made of steel coated with zinc. The tin tubs refers to the specfic metal used.

Galvanized tubs came on the scene in 1837. These lighter version buckets and wash tubs were a staple in pioneer days. They came in different sizes and were used in just about every aspect of daily life. They were used as well buckets, to wash your clothes in, milk buckets, also to harvest food from the garden with and even to take a bath in.

Most galvanized buckets and tubs came with handles so they could easily be moved or the contents dumped out. They came in many different sizes and shapes.

To wash your clothes in at least two #2 wash tubs were required. One was filled with hot water, soap, and usually a wash board. The other tub ,placed close by, was filled with clean cold water for rinsing. The hot water was heated on a wood stove or over a fire outside. Some folks even washed their dishes, pots and pans in them the same way.

Kids took a bath in the same tubs used for washing clothes while grown-ups used a longer oval shaped tub that also could be used to water their animals.

When I was growing up on the farm, we used many shapes and sizes of galvanized buckets and tubs. We used our wash tubs when we killed hogs, chopping-up cabbage to make kraut, and even packed them with ice using them as coolers. Why, there won’t nothing better on a hot day to reach down in that ice cold tub and bring out a soft drink.

I’ve washed a many a glass canning jar in what I still call a tin tub. Also during garden season we would rinse the sand off our butter beans and string beans before we shelled them. We even used these containers to place our freshly pulled tobacco plants in.

At school I remember having a lot of fun bobbing for apples in the same types of tubs.

Older folks would draw their water from hand dug wells with these metal well buckets. They were careful not to spill a drop of that water. Also, they would put their cows milk and butter in the buckets and lower it down in the well to stay cool.

As time went on plastic buckets came on the scene but were never as stable or sturdy as the old galvanized vessels.

When a metal tub developed a leak, folks would patch them as best they could with a piece of cloth or rag. When the tub started leaking too much folks would use them to plant their tomato and collard seeds in.

Just because a metal tub is old doesn’t mean its worthless. Antique dealers are selling them for decorations or other décor. Scrap metal dealers will buy them. They can be painted or with a vinegar, salt, and water solution can be made to still have their rustic look.

So, for over one-hundred and fifty years the simple galvanized tubs have been used by mill hill cowboys, coalminer’s daughters and clodbusters and everywhere in between to get the job done.

J.A. Bolton is author of “Just Passing Time,” co-author of “Just Passing Time Together,” Southern Fried: Down-Home Stories,” and “Sit-A-Spell” all of which can be purchased on Amazon or bought locally. Contact him at ja@jabolton.com