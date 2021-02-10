To the editor | I want to return to church, but need help

Dear Editor,

I am legally blind, and haven’t been to church in four years due to health reasons. Now I want to start going again, but I need help finding one and getting there.

I want to go to a church in the Rockingham and Hamlet area where they don’t sugar coat everything. I want to go to a church that lets you speak in tongues and shout if you want to, not one that limits what you can say. I want to be able to worship God if I go to church.

I like the Church of God and the Church of Holiness, and I like Southern Baptists, and I don’t care if the church is big or small, I just want to go and know that I’m at church and that the preacher is preaching what he’s supposed to be.

If you can help me find a church and help me get there, please call me at 910-894-3904.

Martha

Rockingham