To the editor | Change is needed at the Richmond County Animal Shelter

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter to express my concern over the recent article referencing the investigation by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Veterinary Division of the Richmond County Animal Shelter.

The failure of the animal shelter to provide veterinary care to a severely injured dog resulted in a $2,000 fine to the Richmond County Animal Shelter. An additional violation for failing to properly clean enclosures a minimum of twice daily on 7/19/20 resulted in a fine of $250. Also, warnings were given for failing to have staff available to feed the puppies and kittens less than 6 months old twice daily on 7/19/20, as well as failing to provide full written disclosure to Princess’ owner regarding her medical condition.

This is the second time in the past two years that the Richmond County Animal Shelter has been investigated and fined by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Veterinary Division. It is more than obvious that it is time for a change in the management of the animal shelter. The director Bonnie Wilde needs to be replaced. It is evident that she cannot handle the responsibilities that come with this position.

When the shelter was investigated, and then fined in 2019, a large group of concerned citizens made a plea to the county commissioners that the type of behavior that was occurring at the shelter — abuse, neglect, mistreatment, euthanasia — should not be tolerated. But the commissioners ignored us and tried to pacify us with renovations that were long overdue, and cameras that only God knows who, has access to. Volunteers are not allowed to help, and people looking for their lost pets, or wanting to adopt, have to look at a book with pictures of the animals. It certainly makes a person suspicious about what is going on past the front lobby when you are not allowed to go past there.

In September 2020, the Richmond County Humane Society cut ties with the shelter, as they felt “their presence has been neglected and taken advantage of for way too long.”

It is a new year, and more than ever, the Richmond County Animal Shelter needs a director that will take on the numerous responsibilities that come with the job. We cannot continue to allow innocent animals to suffer in pain, go unfed, in dirty cages …. this is unacceptable! And the citizens end up paying for all her mistakes with tax dollars! Please join me and many other concerned animal lovers in calling for the termination of Bonnie Wilde for the betterment of Richmond County! Only under new leadership will we see a new and positive future for the animals that receive services at the shelter.

Pamela Young

Hamlet