Matthew Sasser | From Richmond to Richmond

I’m arriving to Richmond (County), North Carolina, coming from Richmond (City), Virginia, where I will be covering Rockingham (City), North Carolina, after living in Rockingham (County), Virginia.

It’s still a little confusing, but I think I’m going to figure it out.

By the way, my name is Matthew Sasser and I’m excited to be joining the staff of the Richmond County Daily Journal.

I’ve recently graduated from James Madison University, double majoring in writing, rhetoric and technical communication and media arts and design. I was a senior news writer for the school newspaper, The Breeze, for the last four years. I also worked as the social media coordinator for WeINSPIRE, a platform for people to celebrate inspiring individuals and actions through journalism and social media.

I love learning new things. That’s one of the main reasons why I set myself on a path to become a journalist. It’s a job where I’m responsible for the public’s stories, information and trust. This is a role that I don’t take lightly and I’m honored to be able to interview and meet the community. I want to cover the stories that you are interested in and will be willing to take time out of your day to read.

We live in a time where people have access to more information and news than ever before, so it can be difficult to navigate all of that data and maintain an idea of who to trust. I believe that local, community journalism is needed now more than ever to keep people informed of the news that is affecting them. I hope to become a trusted source for you.

Beyond writing, I like to keep busy. I’m an active ultimate frisbee player and disc golfer, rock climber, and I’ve played bass guitar in various bands for the past eight years. Music (particularly heavy metal) and movies (the scarier the better) are my outlets for relaxation.

While I haven’t had time yet to check out the local disc golf courses, that will probably be the easiest place to find me. If you see me anywhere out in the community, feel free to say hello. And if were at the course, any advice on how to throw a forehand would be greatly appreciated.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]