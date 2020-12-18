Liz Kershner | Holiday stress is beyond the norm

For most of us, it has been more than nine months since we first heard of COVID-19. Throughout the spring and summer, we learned how to protect ourselves and one another from this virus, while doing our best to manage our routine life stressors. In the fall, it became all too clear that we would also have to learn how to manage the additional stresses of COVID-19 through the December and January holiday season.

It is very understandable to feel increased anxiety, stress and sadness when holiday traditions of family gatherings and travel are upended. We are all seeking to identify new ways to stay connected to those we cherish. Add to this the stress of homeschooling, work-related stressors and a pandemic that seems to have no end, and we may find ourselves asking, “Is it possible to have a happy and healthy holiday season?”

It will take some effort, but here are some tips to help us make the most of the upcoming holidays and winter months and guide us on our path to health:

It helps to mentally prepare ourselves for the holidays by managing our expectations. If travel and time spent in preparation for holiday gatherings must be adjusted, this extra time could be put to use to engage your creative spirit or to rest and catch up on sleep, or to enjoy a walk outdoors. Stress can be eased by both seeking and by providing comfort to others. By now, we know how to stay connected to friends and family via phone or face time. Focus this holiday season on self-care. Prepare your favorite foods, stay hydrated, read and relax your stress away. Taking care of yourself is not “selfish” – it is vital to living a healthy life.

When feelings of being overwhelmed begin to take over, step back from what you are doing and reflect on what you are feeling and perhaps why. Sometimes the stress lines are blurred. Is the feeling related to COVID, the holidays or something else? Sort through the emotions by taking time to reflect and introspect. Talk it over with a friend or counselor, or journal about it. Understanding the source of the emotional distress helps us to develop the coping skills needed to manage our emotions.

Find a quiet place and deep breathe for relaxation. It is human nature to hold our breath at moments of extreme anxiety. Increasing the oxygen to the brain by deep breathing helps us to get though an anxious moment or to prevent a panic attack.

As you reflect on the source of the stress, ask yourself if you can solve the stressor at this time. If you cannot, then write it down and begin to prioritize those things that can be solved now versus the things that must wait. Don’t beat yourself up over things you cannot control.

Make it a point this 2020 holiday season to practice gratitude and kindness – everyone we meet is dealing with something we know nothing about. Be kind to others and to yourself. If you encounter a difficult person, know that the reason for their behavior is that they are suffering and this will ease your frustration with them. We can’t control how others act this holiday season, but we can choose our response.

Stay mindful of the needs of our fellow humans who are grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season, as well as the extreme stress being endured by our front line workers and health care workers, of those with limited financial resources, of those coping with illness and substance use. A small effort to reach out to support others, can go a long way to help ease their distress, and may provide a mutual need for support.

The 2020 holiday season poses unique challenges and stressors, there is no doubt. Please know that the clinical counselors at CareSouth are happy to talk things through with you. It may take only 20 minutes to gain some clarity on coping skills – or it may take an hour to process a major life disruption. Our goal is for our CareSouth family and friends to have a happy and healthy holiday season. Just as you will be reaching out to those in need, reach out to us if you have a need.

Best Wishes for a safe and healthy holiday season.

Liz Kershner is the director of behavioral health at CareSouth Carolina.