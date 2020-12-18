Donnie Douglas | Special K takes the air out of ball

Because my job at this newspaper for many years required that I maintain a veneer of impartiality regarding a lot of things, you probably don’t know this: I am a fan of UNC athletics. (I know, I know.)

Ipso facto, I am not a fan of Duke basketball nor its coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

My dislike isn’t because K has guided the Blue Devils to five national titles, or because he has been a rock in the Nike shoe since 1980 for the Tar Heel basketball program, which has matched those five national titles during those 40 years. I acknowledge and appreciate greatness, and K is a great coach. Perhaps the GOAT.

I once considered myself a Special K fan, but I had to stay closeted because of the company I largely keep.

The years have continued to peel the K onion, and a lot of ugliness has been bared. We don’t need to go there today, but if you want to know more, Google is your friend.

One of the things I don’t like about K is his penchant for lecturing mere mortals, such as myself, and doing so with an unbending smirk. He was back at it this week following his team’s lopsided loss against Illinois last week, the second defeat this season in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the Blue Devils, who look amazingly mediocre without the Crazies, at least by their lofty standards.

K wondered aloud whether college basketball should continue during a pandemic that is clearly getting worse, not better. Two days later he announced the Blue Devils would not play any more non-conference games, a total of one since there were just two, and one had already been canceled. Interestingly, the decision came a day after my team, the Tar Heels, actually added a non-conference game, which will be held today against North Carolina Central University.

K, of course, carries a big stick in the world of college basketball — even in the world of sports. But his comments were not well-received with some questioning whether they were prompted more from the losses than a concern for his kids, which is how he packaged it.

It isn’t just a game. High school, college and professional sports, which have soldiered on despite a Mt. Everest of cancellations and postponements, have been a salve for the nation’s psyche as we have been told to wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands and stay at home when possible. I endorse them all, even as I wait not so patiently for the dividend.

For the past half-year or so, sports has offered a pandemic playbook, providing instructions on how to get the games in while keeping everyone safe. The protocol, as was expected, has evolved as needed, but the success stories are everywhere — the NBA, PGA, Major League Baseball, even college football, which is limping toward a finish, but likely to get there. The protocol is largely based on testing, which is quick and available, and hangs on the notion that it is easier done in a group setting than when the players are scattered about in their communities, where the risk is greater.

The playing of games has given the nation a sense of normalcy, provided athletes whose COVID-19 risk is close to zero an opportunity to showcase their skills, has put food on the table for people whose employment is tethered to sports, and allowed us fans the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Today’s column was going to be on a Facebook post I saw earlier this week that depicted the United States, entirely in burnt orange except for Hawaii, with the orange signifying “uncontrolled spread.” His editorial comment: “Enjoy the map. This is what it looks like when half the country doesn’t give a (expletive) and the other half has just given up.”

I understand his point, even if I am not convinced of it. I see a lot of masks everywhere I go.

I am convinced of this: The answer won’t be, as K suggested, to take the ball and go home. We already did that.

Instead, as this virus threatens our collective sanity by robbing us of the things that make life worth living, I submit that sports has given us a path worth following. If the virus is going to kill me, then I want to die while trying to live. What better way is there to go?

Donnie Douglas is the former editor of The Robesonian in Lumberton.