“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

— First Amendment

America has already arrived at a crossroads.

People are going left and right, and in some cases just plain running over whatever stands in their way. Whether a woman driving a truck attempted to run over two girls of color, one of which was 12 years old, got lost in that crossroads this week when the First Amendment was trampled upon by a visiting judge to an Alamance County courtroom.

Judge Fred Wilkins Jr. sent the publisher of a newspaper, the Alamance News, out of his courtroom in handcuffs and with a message, according to those who were there. “This courtroom is not closed. It’s closed to you.”

The judge has no business presiding any longer. He should resign immediately, and if not, should be removed — albeit without the handcuffs. They were not only unnecessary on Tom Boney Jr. but deputies were wrongfully instructed to apply them.

Wilkins blocked reporters from attending a sentencing hearing, and Boney was attempting to deliver a document requesting a hearing for that decision. Reporters had also been kept from attending a high-profile court hearing the week before involving the leader of an October march to the polls. That one made significant news rounds because the participants were pepper-sprayed by Alamance deputies.

Not only did Boney have a document with the hearing request, he also took with him pages published by UNC’s School of Government many judges access explaining that closing a courtroom entirely is an extraordinary step requiring procedural safeguards in advance.

Boney says Wilkins told him if he wasn’t a defendant, victim or attorney, he couldn’t be there. The words from the bench — “It’s closed to you” — should stir each of us to action.

Thomas Jefferson, in an 1816 letter to Col. Charles Yancey, wrote in part, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. The functionaries of every government have propensities to command at will the liberty and property of their constituents. There is no safe deposit for these but with the people themselves; nor can they be safe with them without information. Where the press is free … all is safe.”

There’s no safety in a Wilkins’ courtroom.

There’s not much in a lot of other places either. Twitter and Facebook, two extremely popular 21st century creations, have stepped into murky waters. They are rightly being criticized for their policies. Liberal-leaning and conservative-leading media outlets using print, broadcast and websites also should be judged by all of us.

We need trusted news sources. And they, and we, need public access without blockages such as created by Wilkins.

Without them, we’re not safe. Just as those two girls were not when the truck came toward them. The plea was suspended jail sentences, a $1,000 fine, and a mental evaluation with treatment.

Arguably, that sounds light. One a judge tried to keep hidden in the dark from us all.