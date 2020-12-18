Opinion | Everyone who can should get vaccinated

A ray of sunshine has pierced what so many have dubbed a Dark Winter, a period of despair and uncertainty caused by pandemic and the related economic recession. And that shining light has warmed many fear-chilled hearts.

The bright news planting seeds of hope is that a COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Robeson County on Thursday or Friday.

Good news indeed for people tired of living under the restrictions meant to save their lives even while crushing lives and killing livelihoods. Word of the vaccine’s pending arrival is medicine to revive the souls of people ready to have their lives returned to them.

A vaccine is coming: a simple sentence powerful enough to send people to their houses of worship, where they can get down on their knees with their brothers and sisters in faith and give thanks for deliverance from COVID-19. Except, pandemic-related restrictions forbid them from gathering in large numbers to practice their faith.

Well, maybe churches will be filled with joyful voices in a few months.

And time is the critical factor when it comes to the widespread effectiveness of the vaccine. The reasons for this are simple: quantity and distribution.

Only one vaccine has, to date, has successfully navigated the manufacturing and approval obstacle course. And there always will be only so much to spread around the country. In the weeks ahead there will be a greater supply of the current vaccine and more vaccines by other manufactures will be approved, which should speed up the vaccination process.

The vaccines will be administered in such a way to ensure the people caring for COVID-19 victims and the most at-risk among us are vaccinated first. That means if you are a healthy adult it may be late March or April before you get yours, so don’t trash your mask, yet.

One of the goals of flooding the county, the state and the nation with vaccines is to achieve herd immunity. To put it simply, this concept calls for getting so many people vaccinated that the virus can’t in the future become the health threat is has been for the past 11 months. And no one wants to go through that scare again.

What’s scary is some people are considering seriously not getting vaccinated. Their choice. Their reasons.

For some the reason is a distrust of all vaccines. They believe they cause other health issues. Others believe natural immunity is better than vaccine-created immunity.

So be it. Just remember such attitudes put many other people at risk.

Others among us have listened to the anti-Trumpers and naysayers who trumpeted the belief that a vaccine produced and approved within months can’t be effective or safe. If you are one of them, just remember these are the same people who were saying at the begining of the pandemic that it was nothing to to be overly worried about, and were saying it would take five years under the best of circumstances to get a COVID-19 vaccine produced and approved.

They were proven wrong by a government/business partnership that was mobilized with a clear and urgent goal. A nation and a people that can do anything they put their minds to showed them what was possible.

So people, when the time comes, do what’s best for you, your family and your neighbors: get in line, roll up your sleeve, get vaccinated and lets end the pandemic darkness.