To the editor | A dog’s bite: just a stop on our community’s ‘parade’

To the editor,

This is a dog story. It’s also a small town story. And it’s how decent folks make unfortunate situations work out well.

As a lot of folks know, we have a very “walkable” downtown area. Like more than a few, I enjoy taking advantage of that and there are several routes to choose from in my strolls into downtown. Walking along one morning not long ago, I noticed a woman tending to some yard maintenance, but I missed her dog.

Well, I quickly became aware of the pooch when I heard some unpleasant barking close by. Very close by. Now, I have lived in homes with dogs about all of my life. I know what great companions they often are. How much joy they bring. How much protection they offer, if only the vigilant barking to discourage pests — whether four-legged or two-legged.

I also know that dogs can occasionally be a pain in the keister. Or, in this case, about 14 inches below the keister. At 64 – and, umm, just a tad overweight – I don’t move real fast anymore, so this precious pup sank a tooth (yes, only one) into a spot just behind my knee. It drew a small amount of blood, but from the look of the pants you would have thought half of my leg came off.

Now, instances like this often reveal a lot about people. It’s at this point that a pet owner can make things much worse – or much better. I wasn’t surprised, in fact, that this dog’s owner was not only a responsible person, but went beyond the call of duty. She was embarrassed, apologetic, and immediately offered to replace the pants. She also assured me that if I needed further attention for the bite I should let her know.

Dog bites, however slight, obviously concern us because of rabies. As rare as that is it’s only responsible to be cautious, so I later called for assurance about the dog’s vaccinations. With such a light injury, knowledge of up-to-date rabies shots was all that I needed from her; but, almost within the hour the lady not only provided a copy of the vaccination record, but a gift card for the pants – much more generous than the 10-15 year old corduroys merited!

The “small town” part of the story is that this woman, and I, are the same age and attended local schools together. We even sat side-by-side in a long-ago high school class. Traveling in different circles, our paths had rarely crossed over the years.

I hated the dog bite, for her as much as for me. But I never tire of life’s “passing parade”, and how we can and do interconnect, especially in our smaller communities.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham