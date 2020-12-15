To the editor | Rep. Dan Bishop is no champion of democracy

To the editor:

During the November election, our U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop cast himself as the champion of electoral integrity. Believing that a rule may have been broken during Wadesboro’s early voting, he puffed, pontificated, demanded polling-place videos and threatened legal action to set things right. Dan hasn’t been this lathered up since he took on bathroom regulation in North Carolina.

We should let bathrooms be bygone and be grateful that our representative in Congress cares deeply about free and fair elections. The 2020 election was just that. With 50 states having certified their totals, it’s clear that Joe Biden won the presidential election by more than 7 million votes. But every election must have a loser, and this year’s sore-loser claims of widespread voter fraud have been rebuffed by state courts, the Supreme Court and the Attorney General. Our Dan, sworn to support and defend the Constitution, surely accepts the American peoples’ choice and is getting on with the hard work of governing. Right?

Wrong. Dan signed on with the disgraced and indicted attorney general of Texas in a shameless scheme to overturn elections in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia. Nobody with good sense thought his brazen effort to negate 10.4 million votes would succeed, and the Supreme Court dismissed the Texas charade without comment. But our Dan, the crusader for honest elections, eagerly hopped aboard, joining 125 other Republican House members in an audacious attack on democracy.

The New York Times observed that “Republican leaders now stand for a new notion: that the final decisions of voters can be challenged without a basis in fact if the results are not to the liking of the losing side, running counter to decades of work by the United States to convince developing nations that peaceful transfers of power are key to any freely elected government’s credibility.”

The Texas effort is “an affront to the country,” said Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee. “It’s an offense to the Constitution and it leaves an indelible stain that will be hard for these 126 members to wipe off their political skin for a long time to come.”

That stain is on you, Dan. To begin wiping it off, accept the will of the American people, work to heal our divisions and focus on the needs of the Ninth District.

Speed Hallman

Wadesboro