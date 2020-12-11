Opinion | Forcing folks to do the right thing

Coming soon to a business near you: City inspectors and other staff members with orders to warn, fine and, if necessary, close establishments that are flouting COVID-19 precautions.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan spelled out the penalties in an emergency order on Nov. 20.

The City Council added juice to that order on Tuesday by unanimously passing an ordinance that designates establishments that violate the order as public nuisances.

The law applies to businesses that violate reduced occupancy limits and allows the city to impose a civil penalty of $100 for every person at a business or in an office that exceeds those limits.

The first violation involves only a warning, but the city could close a business for 24 hours following a second violation. And repeat offenders could be closed for as long as 72 hours.

You wouldn’t think people would need further convincing that this is serious.

Local hospitals are scrambling to find enough beds as COVID-19 patients begin to strain capacity.

On Wednesday, North Carolina suffered 82 coronavirus-related deaths.

Nationally, the U.S. reached a grim milestone on that same day: 3,100 deaths, the most in one day since the pandemic broke out … and more than the losses of life on 9/11.

And, after initially ranking as a critical-risk red zone under a new state system that color-codes COVID hot spots, Guilford County now is classified as yellow, which still means “significant risk.”

So the mayor’s declaration of a state of emergency last week was hardly an overreaction.

In reinforcing statewide mandates already imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper, the mayor’s order requires that businesses in Greensboro:

• Post signs requiring face coverings for entry.

• Post capacity limits at every entrance.

• Allow entry only to customers and clients who wear face coverings.

• Have all employees who interact with the public wear face coverings and provide hand sanitizer.

“Looking at the positivity rate and the number of beds being used in the Cone Health system,” Vaughan said, “we had to do something to stem the tide.”

In case you’re wondering, Cone Health officials have cited an “alarming” number of COVID patients that was on track to significantly outpace their projections for this month at its five hospitals in the Triad.

Yet you don’t have to look far to see people here who willfully flout rules intended to make them and their neighbors safer from the spread of COVID-19.

Most apparent is their resistance to wearing masks in public spaces.

Some use no face coverings at all. Others sport their masks as if they were fashion accessories — necklaces dangling around their necks or chin straps.

This defeats the point of capturing droplets from our mouths and noses that can spread the disease.

Even with an imminent vaccine, it’s not here yet. And it won’t be a panacea.

Until the vaccine arrives — and even after it arrives — it still will be necessary to take proper precautions to avoid infecting ourselves or others.

As for enforcement of the ordinance, Greensboro police officers will not be involved. City staff from fire code enforcement, inspections and other departments will take on that job.

It’s a delicate responsibility.

Businesses are hurting. It’s not easy confronting the customers you have to follow the rules. Some of us don’t like to be told what to, even if it’s in our best interest.

Likewise, city employees may not be comfortable in levying fines or other penalties.

But in a crisis, you do what you have to do. The ordinance isn’t a choice in Greensboro. It’s a necessity.

While what the mayor and council have done probably won’t be remembered as one of their most popular decisions, it may be one of their most important ones.

As for the city employees who have been pressed into duty to monitor our behavior, let’s make it easy on them and us by giving them little to do.

The intent and spirit of the rules is to create a clear set community standards — not to root out scofflaws in dark alleys.

So let’s be safe and follow the mayor’s order.

Let’s do the right thing because we want to, not because we have to.