Curt Vincent | A truly precious Christmas gift

I was dead set against making a trip to the outlets in Smithfield — on Thanksgiving weekend, of all times.

Never underestimate the power of a 15-year-old granddaughter, however.

In the discussion about where to go shopping, I managed to win a battle but lost the war. She wanted to go up to the outlets on Friday and stay through Sunday; I agreed only to a Saturday-Sunday adventure.

The day was a bright and sunny one, but with some stiff winds whipping around — enough to cut through a light jacket and send a baseball cap spinning toward Selma.

When we arrived at about mid-morning, the outlets were already teeming with holiday shoppers. Some even looked like they had wrapped up the day, hauling numerous packages to their vehicles.

But many of those we encountered wore that expression of grim resignations that comes with the realization of having waited too long, again, and of having no idea, again, of what to buy for a spinster aunt whose sole interest is the daily functioning of her digestive tract.

OK, I admit, most of these expressions were on the mugs of men.

Then, I saw it.

A woman was trying to figure out how to slide what appeared to be an ordinary leaf rake into the back seat of her car. The rake was perfectly wrapped in shiny Christmas paper. It made my mind wander to that gift-wrapper who was asked to put wrapping paper around this item — and then I thought about what the recipient would think when he or she saw the gift on the tinseled morn of Dec. 25.

But I soon realized I was gauging his or her probable reaction based on my own. Perhaps a brand new, gift-wrapped leaf rake is EXACTLY what he or she wants for Christmas.

Anyway, this rake was giving that woman a mighty good fight for her money … and winning.

As my granddaughter, wife and I made our way through the parking lot of the outlets, we noticed that some of the shops had lines — long lines — formed outside the door. And each one had a bouncer at the door. OK, nothing big and burly, but someone with authority holding a notepad, pen and hand sanitizer.

It was going to be a long day.

While standing in the line for the Crocs store — for 45 minutes — my wandering eye noticed what looked like a father and son. Dad was somewhere in his 30s and the son appeared to be slightly younger than my granddaughter.

The two moved through the parking lot quickly, as if they were on a mission of importance. Or perhaps trying to get out of the wind.

They had their arms around each other, and every so often the man would look down at the boy and they would both grin.

Sometimes, when the man was looking straight ahead, the boy would look up at him and I believe that what showed on his face was adulation.

Imagine that.

When they had passed by us in that line, the man’s hand rested on his son’s shoulder. And the boy, looking up, was talking with teenage exuberance. Suddenly, the man let out a guffaw and slipped his hand to the boy’s head and tussled his hair.

And then they were gone.

It’s possible that with my tendency toward embellishment, I exaggerated the incident in my own mind far beyond what actually happening, but I can’t right off think of another moment that made me feel so good.

We have all heard about the fabled generation gap, and I have now lived on each side of it. This sight that day in the outlets parking lot took me by surprise — a scene of love. Actually more than that. They honestly liked each other. The boy carried no contempt for his father; the dad showed no disappointment in his son.

I don’t know that man in the parking lot. I don’t know where he works or whether he is a red or blue politician or how much money he had on his debit card. But I do know, just from those few moments, that he is wealthy beyond the greediest dreams of any materialistic individual.

His son is, too.

Without realizing it, this father and son exchanged perhaps the very best and most precious Christmas gift ever … right there in a parking lot.

The only thing I could think to do was put my arm around my granddaughter, and then buy her two pairs of Crocs and several of the crazy pins that go with them.

