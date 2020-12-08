The mask and the rule

Earlier this year, using some artistic license, I wrote a song entitled “The Covid Blues.” I based the song on an experience of the time. Here are some of its lyrics, in paragraph form:

He touched his mask, before he strode inside, our local Food Lion Store; six-foot six, three hundred pounds… maybe even more. Touched his shower cap with a black-gloved hand, then his Foster Grants, and when he saw his unprotected-shoes, took a bottle from his scrub-suit pants.

Squirted sanitizer on both his shoes, bagged them with ‘propylene, looked in my direction, stood straight up again.

“A man like that, can’t be sick,” I said, “has he got the Covid blues?”

“Reckon he might hurt someone? Gotta’ see what he will do.”

Watched him walk on down to the high-priced steaks, picked up five… kept two… chose the fifth bag of potatoes, said “Gotta’ get a case of brew.” Pulled a Bud Light out from way in the back, said “I’m ready to go home,” checked his list through the plastic bag, that covered his cell phone.

Then he saw “Corona,” in colors gold and blue; “No-ooo,” he cried, threw down his phone, and ran the whole store through.

And when he could not find the door, he made one of his own; We went out to look for him, but the Big Guy — he was gone.

I wrote these lyrics in March, 2020, just before the Corona virus quarantine started, because I thought the Big Guy made himself a coward in his full-face mask, translucent shower cap, black nitrile gloves, sanitizer, and polypropylene-covered shoes. Without all his protective gear, the Big Guy would have commanded respect for his stature and his obvious good health. But his improvised hazmat suit, and overly-cautious mien, inspired only ridicule from me. The thing I disliked the most about his appearance was his mask.

My feelings did not change for several weeks, but then I began to wonder if my anti-mask stance could be justified. Because there was so much provisional and suspect information on Covid, I decided the Center for Disease Control would provide the best information. I got on their website to read that wearing cloth masks could help prevent the spread of Covid-19. CDC’s actual words, as of September 20, 2020 were:

“Wearing cloth masks can help prevent people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading the virus.”

The Big Guy seemed more concerned about catching the virus, than protecting anyone else. But the CDC implied that we should replace our concern for ourselves with concern for the other fellow, and stated that the best protection for the other fellow is for us to cover our mouth and nose with a mask.

The CDC seemed to be telling me that by refusing to wear a mask, I was violating the highest standard for all human behavior, which states “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” These eleven words make up the “Golden Rule.”

“I just hate masks,” I said. “But I’m going to have to wear one, if I want to protect the other fellow from me. I’ll just have to put up with the inconvenience, if I want to keep from giving that virus to someone else.”

Although wearing a mask must surely provide some protection to the wearer, the greatest defense against the virus is an “around-your-elbow-to-get-to-your-thumb” one: protect yourself by protecting your neighbor. So, that very day, I found some masks I had bought to protect me from irritants when cutting grass, and set them aside to protect the other fellow.

When I wrote “The Covid Blues,” I was irritated with the Big Guy for wearing a mask. Now, I become uncomfortable around anyone who is not wearing one. Because no one knows who’s carrying the virus….I hope I’m not, but I don’t know. You hope you’re not, but you don’t know, either.

I have placed spare masks in all my vehicles, or at least I thought I had done so, until last night when I drove my old truck to town to get the slime washed off her. I reached for a mask, none on the seat, none in the pockets of the doors, none in the glove box.

So instead of waltzing around mask-less as I would have done before, I headed for the Western Store, then got out and held my jean-jacket over my mouth and nose as I asked the girl behind the counter for a bandana.

I chose one with white design over a blue background, paid her four bucks and four cents, including tax. Then I wore my jean-jacket mask to the car, to put on my new bandana one. Four and four, are a small price to pay for the assurance that I am not doing something that could hurt, or even kill my neighbor. This bandana makes a fashion statement at the same time.

I see my bandana-mask, and my paper and cloth ones as ways of showing that I care about my neighbor. I want to be rational and cautious about Covid: observing social distance, keeping my hands from my nose and mouth, and using sanitizer on my hands, so I won’t be afraid for myself. I will wear my mask, so my neighbor won’t need to be afraid, either.

I believe in both the mask and the rule. I began wearing the mask, because I love my neighbor. Hope you will too.