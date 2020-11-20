To the editor | Richmond County vetting new industry

To the editor:

International Tie Disposal (ITD) has been the subject of conversation within the Richmond County Community for the past month. ITD has interest in Richmond County solely based on a business transaction with CSX Transportation, whose railyard has called Richmond County home for more than a century.

Richmond County and the State of North Carolina have a long-standing relationship with CSX Transportation, and it is one of the largest employers within Richmond County. CSX currently owns 100 acres adjacent to their rail yard in Hamlet, NC and has agreed to lease the site to ITD, which is a subsidiary of Polivka International, experts in rail infrastructure for more than 60 years, and one of CSX’s main suppliers.

ITD has come to an agreement with CSX to dispose of old rail ties in an environmentally friendly and safe way. Through a process known as pyrolysis, ITD breaks down the old rail ties into a compound known as biochar, an eco-friendlier method of recycling than simply burning the old ties and releasing harmful chemicals into the air.

It is important to note that neither Richmond County Commissioners, Richmond County Economic Development nor the State of North Carolina recruited this project nor incented this project with taxpayer dollars. No concessions have been made to CSX, ITD or their parent company.

The county first learned of this project when ITD reached out to the City of Hamlet and Richmond County simultaneously with their air permit application, as is required for by most manufacturing construction projects. As plans progressed between the two parties (CSX and Polivka), ITD reached out to the economic development office to begin their community engagement, which is a standard operating procedure for companies.

As requested through their community outreach, Richmond County Economic Development arranged several “small scale” public hearings throughout the development process of ITD’s new facility. While smaller in scale due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these hearings with local neighbors, local industries and communities, elected officials and business owners presented the opportunity to engage with CSX and ITD.

Upon some concerns from the local residents raised during one of these hearings, a third-party study is currently being conducted to learn more about the water-run off from the old rail ties and if there will be any contamination. Local officials and residents want to ensure any water run-off will not contaminate any local water sources. The findings of the study should be released within the next 2 weeks.

Richmond County Economic Development & Richmond County Commissioners will continue to be good stewards for the community by continuing the vetting process for new industries to Richmond County.

Martie Butler

Richmond County Economic Developer