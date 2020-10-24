Letter | Richmond County should be concerned about new industry

To the editor:

I just want the citizens of Richmond county to know what going on in my neighborhood. CSX just rezoned a parcel of land on Marks Creek Church Road in Hamlet. They plan to welcome International Tie Disposal to build a plant that will shred and cook cross ties in 160 kilns daily. Each kiln will contain 2,000 lbs. of material. The plant will produce 97 tons of toxic air pollution and 10 tons of hazardous air pollution per year.

The citizens of Richmond County should be very concerned about these facts. For more information email [email protected] She’s the supervisor in the Fayetteville Regional Office of the Department of Environmental Quality. If you contact her request a public hearing with international tie disposal so they can explain to the community exactly what there plans are. For more information please email [email protected]

Chad Gardner

Hamlet