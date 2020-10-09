Opinion | Does the virus impact ‘virtually nobody?’

Despite falling sick from the virus he had said “affects virtually nobody,” President Donald Trump continues to give bad advice to the American people.

“Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life,” he said. He went on to call his illness “a blessing from God” and to tout as a miracle cure an unproven drug that he was given, promising to make it free to everyone even before it is found to be either safe or effective.

Reading between the lines, Trump wants voters to take the coronavirus casually and forgive him for what Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, called the “greatest failure of any administration.”

In fact, COVID-19 IS dangerous. It IS something to be afraid of. More than 7.5 million Americans have already contracted it and more than 211,000 have died. No other developed nation has fared so poorly. The toll is expected to reach 300,000 fatalities by year’s end. Medical experts say that 70,000 of those doomed people could be saved by universal masking and social distancing.

That’s the point. Fear is nature’s healthy instinct for minimizing danger. It’s as simple as looking both ways before stepping off a curb or making sure a weapon is unloaded before you peer down the barrel.

A healthy fear of COVID-19 means wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and frequent hand-washing. Those precautions cost almost nothing. A hospitalization for COVID-19 costs between $34,000 and $45,000, depending on one’s age. The consequences of losing a family member or a friend to it are immeasurable.

Trump’s denials of reality extend to White House staff dodging medical facts pertinent to the wellness of the president. It is still a state secret, apparently, when he last tested negative for the virus.

Was he contagious before his debate with Biden? Before the Rose Garden festivities to introduce his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, where she and her children were unmasked, and almost everyone was sitting shoulder to shoulder. More than a dozen people who were close to Trump there — or in the White House later — tested positive. Some entire nations reported fewer new cases last week.

Trump’s fear of showing weakness explains why he jeopardized the lives of his Secret Service escorts by taking a drive around the grounds of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 3.

This is the verbatim context of his claim to a rally in Ohio on Sept. 21 that “virtually nobody” contracts Covid-19:

“It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems, if they have other problems, that’s what it really affects. In some states thousands of people — nobody young — before the age of 18, like nobody — they have a strong immune system — who knows. It affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing — by the way, open your schools.”

What the president said was not only wrong, it suggests some people simply don’t matter to him.

It’s not just the elderly who are vulnerable, but anyone with a preexisting condition such as obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes. Those co-morbidities account in large part for COVID-19’s disproportionate toll among minorities, the Americans least likely to have adequate health care and most likely to work in “essential” jobs that expose them to the virus.

There are 45 million Americans over 65, whom he seems to equate with “virtually nobody.” No Democratic presidential candidate has won or broken even with that demographic since Al Gore did 20 years ago. Polls now show they are beginning to turn away from Trump, and not any too soon.

The virus can also be “serious in young people,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. At least 121 persons younger than 21 had died from COVID-19 before a mid-September report from the Centers for Disease Control. Two-thirds were Black and Hispanic — nobodies, according to their president.

By now, it might have been hoped, it should have dawned on President Trump how very few people have access to medical care as prompt and excellent as his, and that upwards of 20 million Americans depend for their health and lives on the Affordable Care Act that he has tried for nearly four years to destroy.

But his administration remains committed to the lawsuit that asks the Supreme Court to discard the ACA in its entirety. The court is scheduled to hear that case a week after the election, when Trump hopes Barrett will be the ninth justice. While a law professor, she harshly criticized Chief Justice John Roberts for his deciding vote that saved Obamacare eight years ago.

It would behoove Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, who seem hellbent to confirm her before the election, to consider the possible consequences. More than 1.9 million Floridians signed up for Obamacare this year, the most in the nation. Those are a lot of lives at stake.

And a lot of votes.

