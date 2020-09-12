Editorial | A new patriotism

This September 11, and every September 11, is a time to commemorate all of those who died in the attacks on New York and Washington.

This event was the zenith of terrorist activity and launched us into the War on Terror which, in many ways, we are still fighting today. The new enemy (though they were familiar) for the American public after this day was suddenly a group of foreign actors who sought to do us harm and undermine our country because of what we stood for.

It wasn’t always clear what country or entity was responsible, beyond the specter of Osama Bin Laden, but there was a feeling that something had to be done, similar to the feeling immediately after being sucker punched while you’re minding your business at a party.

But this September 11, unlike previous anniversaries, the United States is being ravaged by a different enemy. While this time we’re certain of its name, what it looks like based on 3-D renderings and have a general idea of its means of attack, this enemy could be hiding in the body of any one of us. It attacks not in one fiery explosion but in handshakes and coughs. And the attack is ongoing and shows no sign of stopping, with a counter attack still months away.

As of Friday, more than 193,000 Americans have died who otherwise would not have were it not for COVID-19. Roughly 1,000 Americans are dying every day because of COVID-19. Total, 2,977 were killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. More than that have died from the virus this week alone. This is not to minimize the events of that day but to put into perspective the circumstances that this country is in as we all seem to be adjusting to this as our new normal.

Add on top of this mounting, world-leading death toll is the fact that President Donald Trump admitted to the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward that he intentionally “played down” the severity of the virus despite knowing how deadly it was.

Over a series of 18 recorded interviews with Woodward, Trump displayed a knowledge that COVID-19 was deadlier than the flu and spread at an alarming rate. But over the same time span, Trump publicly described the virus as being “like the regular flu” and a “new hoax” from the Democrats. He defended these lies by saying he didn’t want to create a “panic.” Imagine for a moment the panic that would be induced by 193,000 Americans being killed at once, and then imagine knowing ahead of time that this was a possibility and not doing everything possible to prevent it.

The correct response to a crisis is to meet it head on, rise to the occasion, move resources, and have a consistent message to the public. Fear can be a good thing when it is proportionate to the threat, because it is what keeps us from legitimate danger. Ask an at-risk person who has caught COVID-19 whether this virus is something worthy of fear.

What this moment calls for us to do is mobilize together to protect the most vulnerable among us even though our leaders may not. With the same patriotism with which we stood, took off our hats, and put our hands over our hearts during the National Anthem following 9/11, we should be donning our masks, avoiding public gatherings, and arming ourselves with hand sanitizer and soap.

Americans are dying, and many who claim to be patriotic the loudest see these steps needed to stop the spread of COVID-19 as optional. They aren’t.