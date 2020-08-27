Leon Smith | If you will just smile

In 1862, the French Physician Guillaume-Benjamin Duchenne (1806-1875) published a book with text and photographs detailing facial expressions and the muscles which caused them. In tying muscle activity to emotion, he said that our Creator gave humans a non-verbal language to express their deepest feelings.

He set out to prove the relationship between muscle contraction and facial expression by designing a machine to apply electric current to various parts of the face. The probes looked a great deal like the pads we wear on our chests when taking an electrocardiagram, and were held on either side of the muscles in question.

One of his most important research subjects was an older gentleman who had no feeling in this face, so the electric shocks did not cause him discomfort. When Duchenne applied the electrical probes to the man’s cheeks, the muscles contracted with the shock, and pulled the corner of his lips into a smile.

Duchenne may have scratched his head. The man was smiling, but he was not signalling happiness.

Perhaps at this very same session, Duchenne received an inspiration, and smiled himself, only to note that his own smile involved not only upturned lips, but squinted eyes.

With that, he told his subject a good joke, and when the man laughed, the corners of his mouth moved upward and his eyes squinted at the corner of his eyes where “crows-feet” show up.

Combining the upturned corners of the lips and the squinted eyes, the man’s face now said that he was happy. Duchenne said that the muscles around the lower eyelid communicated the “sweet emotions of the soul.” This smile, caused by muscles around the mouth and eyes, became known as the “Duchenne smile.”

The lips-only smile, created not by emotion but by will, is insincere, and can be made without any emotional content. This lips-only smile, is called a “non-Duchenne smile,” and perhaps more appropriately the “gambler’s smile.”

At the end of 1936, silent movie “Modern Times, the little tramp [Charlie Chaplin] convinces the the orphan girl[Paulette Goddard] to exchange her tears for a Duchenne smile; finally she does and the smile has its effect. Both characters fairly dance away from the city to a simple melody Chaplin wrote. Eighteen years later, John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons, gave Chaplin’s melody a title, and words. Here is the last verse of “Smile.”

Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That’s the time you must keep on trying Smile what’s the use of crying You’ll find that life is still worthwhile If you’ll just Smile.

For a very long time I saw little reason to smile, and believing that honesty of expression both verbal and non-verbal was the best policy, I rarely did so. But at the end of April, this year, I read Dr. John Diamond’s book “Your Body Doesn’t Lie,” to find neuro-muscular evidence that smiling actually adds energy to one’s body, and that frowning actually takes it away. Some time later I got the opportunity to see if smiling could actually change my mood from unhappy to happy.

Here’s how that happened. I go to places to pick banjo, most of them featuring a lot of country and some bluegrass. Five pounds of bell brass tone-ring makes that Stelling 5-string the boss in an acoustic setting. But most venues are not acoustic ones, maintaining a sound system for the singers and acoustic guitars, amps for electric guitar and bass, now and then a steel, so in these, I can twang my heart out and not be heard past the lip of the stage.

A lesson in futility, this. But at one such venue I caught a break one night, for one singer didn’t show up, leaving a mike open. So the sound guy gave me a mike of my own, its boom situated right up to the plastic head of the 5-string; when I played I could actually hear my banjo singing back through the fold-back speakers.

“This is the way life should be,” I may have said.

If so, my joy was short lived, for soon another singer came in, and the sound guy gave my mike to him. If I had never gotten a mike at all, I would never have felt the loss, but as things were, I felt as bummed out as I have ever felt in a long,long time.

My first reaction was to pack up my 5-string and sneak out of the building.

“Good idea,” I thought, until I realized that retrieving my banjo case would not allow me to sneak, and if I got out in the open someone would see the sadness on my face. I didn’t want to make a scene; I just wanted to get out of there. But I did not want to be frustrated either: needing to scat while being locked in place.

I didn’t know about Duchenne then, but I did remember the smiles in “Modern Times” and Diamond ‘s book. I also remembered that I had developed a big honest smile, lips closed with edges of my mouth upturned as far as I could send them, with both cheeks and both crow-feet wrinkled to the max, and my my tongue tip placed on the roof of my mouth, just the way Diamond said to do. So I took the only option open to me: I used my smile.

At the time I did so, I did not feel like smiling at all. But as I played, still mikeless, I began to feel better. I began to enjoy playing, and since I wasn’t going to be heard anyway, I began to try out some tricky single-string licks I had been wanting to do. All this made me actually enjoy the enforced anonymity.

Bottom line: I had a big time that night. Nothing changed, except I put on a genuine Duchenne smile and the smile caused a Diamond (a Duchenne-in-reverse), for the muscles of my face spoke to my very heart, and told it we were very happy. My heart agreed, and helped me smile for the rest of the night.

So to everyone bearing sadness, I’m thankful for being directed to Duchenne, to the little tramp and the orphan girl, and to Diamond, for they showed me: “You’ll find that life is still worthwhile, if you’ll just Smile.”