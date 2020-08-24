Opinion | Wait a minute, Mr. Postman

Dear Postmaster General Louis DeJoy,

We thought about visiting you at your Greensboro home over the weekend, but we heard that you might be having some company, so we decided to write you a letter instead. Given the current state of things at the post office, we hope this note won’t take too long to reach you.

Like many others, we’re concerned about the recent slowdown in mail delivery and its implications for the future of our nation, especially the November election.

Now, we know you said that the Postal Service could handle the election surge — even after removing mail-sorting equipment from Postal Service offices and mail boxes from streets, cutting post office hours and eliminating delivery personnel’s overtime, among other changes. But we keep hearing from local readers as well as citizens across the nation about their mail delivery being slowed down. We’re still waiting for last week’s New Yorker.

Also, the Postal Service has warned several states that mail-in ballots might not be received in time.

On top of that, President Trump says he slowed the mail down to help him with the November election — before he said he didn’t. Of course, he says a lot of things, but it wouldn’t be the first time he’s tried to use a government agency to his electoral advantage. He’s a very influential man. So we’re still concerned.

Now, we like to think the best of hometown folks, so we suspect that when you cut resources, you were sincerely trying to help a troubled agency. It may be that you had no idea that things would break this bad. Maybe you didn’t know that your cost-cutting measures would receive this kind of scrutiny. Maybe we’ll learn the details someday, in a book or in testimony before a U.S. House committee.

But, Brother Louis, surely you know that we’re in the middle of a pandemic — an airborne virus that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and threatens the lives of millions more. Millions of Americans are out of work. Millions of Americans rely on postal service, not only for prescription medicines and paychecks, but for human contact.

Even without the impending election, everybody’s already stressed to the max. Is this really the best time to slow mail delivery? You couldn’t wait three more months?

Of course, being an experienced and successful businessman, you’re concerned about the Postal Service’s bleeding bottom line. That’s appropriate.

But this is a different world. The Postal Service isn’t a business — it’s a constitutionally mandated service. The U.S. military has never made a profit, either, but it does what it’s supposed to do.

On top of that, sir, we’re worried about your future. The president recently indicated that he might support a stand-alone bill to provide funds to the post office — which might leave you looking like the bad guy.

We know the president only hires the best people, but somehow, a lot of these best people become “losers,” “dumb as a rock,” “lazy,” “weak” and “incompetent” after working in the Trump administration. Or so he says. Many of them leave the president’s service with damaged reputations. They include Jeff Sessions, Anthony Scaramucci, Sean Spicer, Kirstjen Nielsen, Michael Flynn, John Bolton, Don McGahn, Rex Tillerson, James Mattis, John Kelly … we’ve only got so much room. Former Republican campaign operative Rick Wilson wrote a book about such people; it’s called “Everything Trump Touches Dies.”

We realize that some are calling for your resignation, and to be honest, we think you should consider it. But not yet. First, you should repair the damage you’ve caused. You should restore the services being provided by hard-working, hard-walking delivery personnel across the country.

You could begin to do so today. Then, when you meet representatives of the House on Aug. 24, you’ll have something positive to say.

The American people will thank you. They may even send you a letter.