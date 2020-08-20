Opinion | COVID-19 relief comes up short

In tough times, a little bit of help is better than none at all.

So it makes sense for North Carolina to apply for President Trump’s inadequate attempt to resume extra unemployment benefits.

People who are out of work urgently need assistance, and that was all that was on the table.

But it’s also easy to understand why Gov. Roy Cooper made it clear that he wasn’t happy about signing on to Trump’s new program, which diverts FEMA disaster-relief money to give unemployed people an extra $400 a week. Isaias probably won’t be the only hurricane North Carolina has to deal with this season.

Yes, the White House has said it will make sure there is still money for relief from natural disasters, but that remains to be seen.

More important, the president’s $400 in extra benefits is inadequate. He acted only after Congress failed to do as it should and extend the $600 benefits in the first federal COVID relief package. At that point, Trump stepped in so he could portray himself as coming to the rescue.

Congressional Republicans were worried about money, they said, and feared the extra benefits would discourage people from going back to work — even though multiple studies have found no evidence of that happening.

Instead, the extra $600 was helping hard-hit, low-income families stay in their homes and have enough to eat.

It’s odd, isn’t it, that Republicans suddenly get worried about spending money when it’s for people struggling to make ends meet, but they’re fine with generous — and costly — tax cuts that mostly have helped the well-to-do?

The level of help is crucial in North Carolina, because the state has some of the worst jobless benefits in the country. Republican lawmakers made cutting the benefits one of their top priorities in 2010, and even a pandemic hasn’t made them willing to increase benefits or extend the time limit for receiving help.

Suddenly, though, Republicans in the General Assembly say they’re ready to do whatever it takes to come up with the state’s 25% share of the money under Trump’s plan. They couldn’t understand Cooper’s reluctance, they say.

Isn’t it interesting that Republicans are ready to come up with more unemployment funds if it’s part of a plan to help Trump politically?

If lawmakers really want to help those North Carolinians who are in desperate straits, they would do what’s necessary to increase the state’s inadequate jobless benefits for the long haul.

And while they’re at it, lawmakers could do the right thing and finally extend Medicaid coverage. Led by the state Senate leader, Republican Phil Berger of Rockingham County, Republicans have adamantly refused to expand Medicaid coverage since the Affordable Care Act offered that possibility in 2012. Over the years, all but 12 states have chosen to expand health coverage. But even in the midst of a public health crisis, North Carolina Republicans still say no.

A number of states, most recently Missouri, have expanded Medicaid through voter referendums, but North Carolina law doesn’t allow for that. That means the legislature will have to act.

Yes, the $400 a week temporary extra jobless benefits will be better than nothing. But if lawmakers want to really help the needy, they will improve the state’s unemployment benefits long-term and expand Medicaid coverage.

Failure to do so now seems downright heartless.