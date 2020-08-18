Opinion | Trump’s plot against the Postal Service and American democracy

There is a plot against American democracy unfolding in plain sight.

On Thursday morning, after months of attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and vote-by-mail, President Donald Trump admitted that the two efforts are connected as a part of one voter disenfranchisement effort. In a Fox Business Network interview, Trump said that the sticking point for him in the negotiations over a new coronavirus economic relief package is post office funding: “If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. They just can’t have it.”

Then, on Thursday evening, Inquirer reporters Jonathan Lai and Ellie Rushing broke the news that USPS warned Pennsylvania that some ballots won’t be counted in the November election because of Pennsylvania’s tight deadlines for requesting and casting ballots — citing “overwhelming” risk to voters. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar submitted a letter to the state’s Supreme Court, requesting they extend deadlines so ballots that arrive up to three days after the election can be counted.

In the June primary, tens of thousands of ballots arrived late and were only counted because Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and local courts extended deadlines. Since then, Trump donor-turned-postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has issued new policies — such as prohibiting overtime — that have caused massive mail delays. In Philadelphia, some residents have gone up to three weeks without mail.

Trump’s voter disenfranchisement campaign and assault on the Postal Service is an insult to voters, county election officials working tirelessly to ensure the integrity of the upcoming election, and the core values of American democracy.

In the midst of this crisis, and without a deal on the next relief package amid a recession, Senate Republicans who have been abiding Trump’s efforts shamefully adjourned until after Labor Day. They should immediately resume session and fund the Postal Service — as well as provide aid to the many struggling across America.

In Pennsylvania, state lawmakers should also work quickly to change the deadlines in the vote-by-mail law to ensure that every vote that was cast on time is counted. The Supreme Court should extend the deadline if lawmakers fail their duty — but that can open Pennsylvania to litigation after the election. In addition, all counties should plan on having many ballot drop-off boxes well ahead of the election, another measure that Trump opposes.

Trump’s effort will discourage some people from voting by mail when we will likely still be in the midst of a pandemic in November. Voting in person will be a risk — particularly to poll workers who are volunteers and tend to be older. To have as many polling stations open as possible on Election Day, young, healthy Pennsylvanians who are less at risk for severe COVID-19 should consider volunteering as poll workers.

There is no one way to block Trump’s attack on democracy. With less than three months until the election, ensuring the integrity of the American vote will require all levels of government and ordinary citizens to step up. It’s not too late to stop this threat to American democracy.

Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.