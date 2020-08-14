To the Editor | Harrington Square wrongly cleansed of Confederate monument

To the editor,

Harrington Square in Rockingham has witnessed enough, over the years, to write its own book. In the past, a few leather-lunged street preachers colorfully exhorted passers-by to come to Jesus. Those of us with a half-century of gray in our hair recall a proposal to remove those stately old oaks for what, I’m sure, seemed at the time some progressive purpose. Voters were not on board with quite THAT much progress. And, once a fountain was added, there was the occasional scamp with too much time on his hands and a box of laundry detergent.

A different kind of cleansing was conducted the other evening when a venerable and honored part of our community’s history was scrubbed from our square by city leadership. With little fanfare, town solons dispensed with the Civil War memorial presented to Richmond County 90 years ago – one that was financed, incidentally, by individual donations during economic hard times.

The monument’s dedication is among the square’s proudest days, according to the Rockingham Post-Dispatch’s excellent 1930 account. A local stenographer, Miss Lois Haywood, captured the ceremonies so there is little doubt as to their veracity.

Yes, there were CSA flags there, but it was a day for many more AMERICAN flags. As the account notes, “[T]he stores of the town were closed, and the U.S. flag was displayed in front of every … business.” There is no mention of “Dixie” among the music, but some 1,500 onlookers joined in singing “America.” A quartet presented Matthias Keller’s “American Hymn”; among its lyrics one finds reference to “Proud eagle,” followed by, “Then, fling from thy beak our dear banner of old!/Show that it still is for freedom unfurled!”

More an American event than a Confederate event, it seems.

The piece makes clear that Clerk of Court W.S. Thomas accepted the monument on behalf of Richmond County. I suspect that had the marker been scraped in 2020, and solid gold discovered beneath, the battle-royal would have been joined, with someone unearthing a yellowed document to claim ownership!

Perhaps peace has been temporarily purchased from the yapping, howling mob, whipped up by the emotions of the moment. One hopes they will eventually learn there is more to understanding history than standing slack-jawed and glassy-eyed in front of a stone monument and deciding, “I’m offended.” Pity, as well, that our community could consider “Lest We Forget” on the monument’s reverse, then dismiss it with little more than, “Duh, forget it.”

Douglas Smith

Rockingham