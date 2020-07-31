Letter | VA and protesters are failing our veterans

To the editor,

I debated for quite some time before making a definitive decision about writing this letter, but I feel that through all of the noise, the truth must filter through. I’m watching my father dwindle in health. Slowly, but surely he’s fading away. Despite the fact that he served his country and, in turn, every American citizen, he’s regularly turned away from medical establishments for financial reasons. He’s insured… by the government. It’s really hard to sit by quietly, knowing that he was willing to die for each and every one of us, so we could remain free, and he not receive the care and respect he, and every veteran deserve.

This will likely offend some less-than-conservative individuals, but frankly, today’s society needs to learn how to function even when their feelings get hurt. If my father had never worked and chose to spend his life on drugs, he would get a check every month. He would have insurance that paid for 100% of his healthcare. He would likely drive a nice car and have a free place to live. This unfortunately is not the case. Not to be taken the wrong way, because there are no doubt individuals who truly could not live without help, and in that regard, it is our responsibility to lift one another up; not with a hand out, but with a hand up.

America has become volatile. Between “Activist” groups such as BLM, Anitifa, and NFAC (Not F**king Around Coalition), America as we know it is all, but gone. This is all that I can say. Every American flag that is torn, or stepped on, or burned is a slap in the face to the Americans that were willing to die for the freedom to desecrate the flag. Every doctor’s visit paid for by medicaid for an individual who could work, but makes the active decision not to is a slap in the face to the Americans who were willing to die, only unable to receive the same healthcare they fought for others to have.

Rest assured, many Americans are willing to fight to keep those freedoms, even if it means defending them against those with the power to fix it, but continually choose not to.

We the people will stand to protect what so many died for. We the people are willing to do the same.

Leondas Paul

Rockingham