Opinion | An assault on American cities

President Trump’s troubling deployment of paramilitary federal troops to dominate protesters in Portland, Ore., has only exacerbated problems there. And his determination to send similar forces to other American cities should concern freedom-loving people everywhere.

In Portland, a largely liberal city where demonstrations and protests sparked by the death of George Floyd have been going on for some time, unidentified men wearing camouflage and carrying high-powered weapons have been videotaped picking up pedestrians and carrying them away in unmarked vehicles to undisclosed locations. In one instance, an agent in street clothes told someone filming him, “If you follow us, you will be shot.” Agents also were videotaped physically assaulting peaceful protesters, including Navy veteran Chris Davis.

That’s the notice that local officials, including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Gov. Kate Brown, received to inform them of the uninvited presence of a loose affiliation of federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Protective Service. Once they were identified, local officials objected loudly to the agents’ presence and demanded that they be withdrawn. Brown called their presence “a blatant abuse of power,” and Wheeler described it as “an attack on our democracy.”

But acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf defended their presence. And Trump announced that he was taking the show on the road, sending hundreds of federal agents to Chicago and other American cities.

According to local officials, the protests in Portland had been dying out, but the presence of federal agents rejuvenated them. Last week, the number of peaceful protesters grew from hundreds to thousands, led one night by a group that called itself “a wall of moms,” linking arms and chanting, and the next night by “dads with leaf blowers.”

They were met with batons, tear gas and rubber bullets. On Wednesday, Wheeler, marching with protesters, was tear-gassed.

Several officials, including former Homeland Security Secretaries Michael Chertoff and Tom Ridge, have criticized the federal actions in Portland. Chertoff said they were going beyond their authority, and Ridge that Homeland Security was acting like “the president’s personal militia.”

“It would be a cold day in hell before I would consent to an uninvited, unilateral intervention into one of my cities,” Ridge said.

It’s true that some protesters have been unjustifiably violent and destructive, which distracts from their message. But just because some protesters misbehave is no excuse for federal agents to do so.

And it’s extremely concerning that federal agents would be deployed with no invitation, no notice, little identification and little accountability. Their actions invite comparisons to countries that “disappear” political dissenters, like China and Egypt.

The make-up of the force — from at least four agencies — allows Wolf and other agency leaders to shift away any responsibility they don’t want to take.

Anyone who thinks these actions justified should reacquaint themselves with Martin Niemöller’s famous poem, which begins, “First they came for the Jews.”

Despite the overreach in Portland, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tentatively agreed to work with federal police. But, “Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents,” she tweeted on Thursday.

It’s obvious from Trump’s language that his “surge,” feeding on the images of “antifa” and “mob violence” that he’s foisted on the public, is nothing but an attempt to bolster his troubled reelection campaign. He’s taken pains to describe the problem, not as “violence in American cities,” but more like radical-left violence in Democrat-led cities that will vote for Joe Biden.

It’s a corrupt use of federal funds and of a federal agency for his own benefit and he’s not even trying to hide it.

We wish the Senate would work with the House to hold Trump accountable, but that ship has sailed. As we approach the election, we can’t allow his heavy-handed, tough-guy act to distract us from the more pervasive problems facing the country, including the coronavirus and economic stagnation.

— The Winston-Salem Journal