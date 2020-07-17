To the editor | Two good Samaritans

To the editor,

Recently while shopping at Food Lion I forgot to turn the lights off on my truck. Even though in the store for just a few minutes, upon returning to my truck, enough power had been drained from the battery to prevent the truck from starting.

Immediately I began to look around to ask someone to give me a boost. Of the six persons I asked for help, only two tried to help me, and with cheerfulness. The other four turned me down promptly.

A woman first offered to help, she was a total stranger to me but yet wanted to help. I deeply regret I did not give her my contact info for later contact. If you read my letter, friend, do contact me. As for the man who offered to help me, I thank you again and you already know how to contact me.

We still have some Good Samaritans in the midst of the awful times in which we live.

Jim Little

Wadesboro