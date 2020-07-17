Brian Bloom | The highest price to pay

At 11 years of age, children are not supposed to be concerned with wearing a mask. At 11 years of age, little boys’ greatest concerns should be deciding who to pick for the neighborhood game of “Kick the Can.”

At 11 years of age stress should be restricted to what friend to invite over, or what game should be played, or what channel should be watched, or “how can I torment my brother?” At 11 years of age the only thing that should be worried about is turning 12.

Colin, by all who knew him, was the good boy; the kind you wished all boys would become. He had loving and attentive parents, was bright to the point of gifted. He was popular in school, excited to discover new challenges, kind, gentle and compassionate.

When we talk about the coronavirus we all too often limit the discussion to the physical challenges the virus presents. The shortness of breath, the body aches, blurred vision, fever, exhaustion and other symptoms that lead us to get tested. When we talk about the coronavirus we talk about prevention; the wearing of masks, social distancing, hand sanitizers and increased attention to hygiene.

When we talk about the coronavirus we talk about the disruption of our lives; from the inability to sit among friends at a favorite watering hole to traveling, dining indoors with strangers or trusting the sanitary practices of food preparation.

When we talk about the coronavirus we concern ourselves whether our children will be able to attend school, be involved in extra-curricular activities, cheer for our favorite teams.

When we talk about the coronavirus we talk about having to mask-up for shopping or a stroll around the block. We question every cough; grow concerned with every sign of sickness.

When we talk about the coronavirus we all-too-often complain how it impacts our lives; sometimes neglecting what it has done to the innocent among us.

Colin was 11 years old. Popular in his school until school no longer existed. Popular in his neighborhood until he was met with closed door after closed door as neighbors bunkered themselves indoors. Excited to learn new things until day after day, hour after hour he was bombarded by the reality that his reality may never be the same again.

According to his grandparents, my brother and sister-in-law, Colin Bloom, at age 11, walked into the kitchen and got in an argument with his mother who, because of the coronavirus, was working from home. Colin, his grandparents explained, had grown darker as the isolation blanketed him. He was quicker to anger, more apt to explode. He was 11 after all and young boys change.

On this day, the desperation overwhelmed him. Sent to his room upstairs to calm down, 11-year-old Colin hung himself from the upstairs railing. His mother, discovering what her youngest son had done, cut him down and found a slight pulse. Colin died within a few hours.

Taking into account that there was likely more going on his life that drove him to this decision, it’s safe to say that this stop-on-a-dime disruption to his routine and social life — caused by a pandemic that got out of hand because of people’s impatience and ignorance — played a role. This is a part of the fallout from the virus that isn’t talked about enough: that children, in the crucial years of development, are being confined and repressed rather than being allowed to blossom.

Instead of chasing numbers and accusing the government of inflating the data, downplaying the virus by comparing it to the seasonal flu or betting on the eventual development of herd immunity — or anything else that isn’t an evidence-based solution to the problem — we need to remember the strain being put on the most vulnerable in our society every day this virus continues to spread.

So do me a favor, wear a mask. It’s the most fundamental step we can take. Colin’s family has given all they should be required to give.

