Rex Huppke | Limbaugh’s ridiculous take on COVID-19

As a true American super-patriot, I am unafraid of the coronavirus. Neither the threat of death nor the death of 138,000 fellow citizens will stop me from living a purely American, not-afraid-of-nothing life.

That’s why I plan to do my patriotic duty and eat conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

I assume the liberals out there cowering under their beds — what’s the matter, libs, afraid a little highly contagious respiratory disease with possible lifelong adverse health effects might get ya? — are wondering why I would be craving a slice of Limbaugh meat.

Well, it’s simple. Unlike you soy-loving sheeple, I listen to Limbaugh, and he told me there’s nothing more American than cannibalism.

On his Tuesday show — I’ve listened for years, which is why I’m smart and hate liberals — Limbaugh talked about all the weenies out there who think we should try to contain the coronavirus and wear masks and protect kids and follow the lead of medical experts:

“This isn’t who we are, folks, this cowering and fearful and almost giving up in the face of this enemy, COVID-19. We’ve not ever done anything like this before. So much of the way we are dealing with this is unprecedented — and it’s un-American. It’s nothing compared to the way we have overcome enemies and obstacles in our past.”

That’s right. We overcome enemies and obstacles the American way — by shooting them. But you won’t hear anything in the Lamestream Media about the effectiveness of gunfire on COVID-19, will you? Of course not. Why? Because Hillary Clinton, who should be in prison, won’t allow it. Case closed.

Limbaugh continued to all-American-mansplain: “It’s fearful, it is turning people into victims, which is making them feel like they have no blame. They can stop living, they can stop having to accomplish or even try hard things, because there’s this deadly thing out there that might kill them. This is not who we are.”

Exactly! We are Americans, and when there is a deadly thing out there trying to kill us, we don’t figure out how best to deal with the deadly thing while taking simple precautions to avoid being killed. We impulsively run out and face the deadly thing head-on, knowing that if it kills us we will be memorialized with statues liberals will one day try to tear down.

Limbaugh also noted that many are likely to use this pandemic as an excuse to get lazy.

“COVID-19 is too convenient an excuse for a generation of people to just punt,” said the man who President Donald Trump recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “We don’t do this, we are Americans.”

During the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, Limbaugh pointed out, “there was not one mention of it by the president of the United States at the time, Woodrow Wilson. Never talked about it, there was no national policy to deal with it. There was no shutdown, there was just, ‘Hey, go outside, get some fresh air, stand in the sun as long as you can, get some vitamin D, feel better.’”

If you look in the history books, which I don’t, there’s no mention of Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert the liberals think is so smart. If he’s so smart, where was he during the 1918 pandemic? Why wasn’t he advising President Wilson to shut down all the airports and whatnot?

It was at this point in Limbaugh’s logical critique of the coronavirus hoax that he turned to cannibalism as a true example of American toughness.

Regarding the 1918 pandemic, he said it was “just the next in a long line of things that happened to people that they dealt with — like the Donner Party.”

He continued: “You’ve heard of the Donner Party? Maybe some of you haven’t. The Donner Party, the Donner family and a bunch of travelers trying to get to California over the Sierra Nevada mountain range. They made the mistake of trying to make the trip in the middle of winter. … It was so bad that they had to turn to cannibalism to survive. … They didn’t complain about it, because there was nothing they could do. They had to adapt. This is what’s missing. There seems to be no concept of adaptation. There seems to be no understanding in the millennial generation that we can adapt to this.”

Indeed. We’re going to have to start eating other humans. That’s what the Donner Party did. That’s what real Americans do in the midst of a crisis. They adapt. And they eat the people around them as needed.

As an avid Limbaugh listener, I can think of nothing that would make me more American than to eat the man who, about 138,000 American deaths ago, bravely compared COVID-19 to the common cold.

I will not let fear turn me into a lazy liberal waiting for a government handout.

No, I will stand strong, with an American flag proudly waving, and serve my family a cut of marbled Limbaugh flank that would make my favorite radio host proud.

As he said Tuesday: “Life has to go on. Life is to be lived. It’s not meant to be spent cowering and curled up in the corner in fear.”

Wise words.

I can’t wait to eat him.

Rex Huppke is a Chicago Tribune columnist. Readers may send him email at [email protected]. Visit Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.