Douglas Smith

To the editor,

Wow. That is one powerful monument sitting on Rockingham’s Harrington Square. If you believe the writer in the Daily Journal’s July 3 op-ed page, it alone is capable of keeping our community from being “A City Moving Forward.” It must be doing so very quietly, and with stealth, because the writer admits that it is small, appears inoffensive on the surface, and even he was unaware of its existence.

Actually, our community has moved forward very well through the 89 years and 8 months that the memorial has graced our square. Think of all the years that textiles boomed in big ways here; that the railroad rolled along thanks, in part, to our community; that small manufacturing and countless other businesses prospered here. The monument had not settled onto its plinth very long when principal Richard Little was instilling innovations in the curriculum at Ellerbe High School significant enough to draw the attention of the New York Times.

And oh, my … how about that spanking new Robinette building, poised to be a part of the local community college’s Levine School of Business and Information Technology. Wonder how the writer explains that one slipping by such a progress-stopping monument sitting in its very shadow? It’s amazing how our community has managed to move forward so well, yet retain so much of its easy, small town identity.

To be blunt, there is currently too much hyperventilating about public memorials and monuments. While I am unsure how the writer knows that former Gov. Morrison “made” the young boys of Morrison Training School perform music at the dedication, he conveniently ignores that the monument seemed to inspire a lot of US flag-displaying American patriotism at the ceremony.

CSA memorials are merely low-hanging fruit for monument destroyers. They are targeting a long list of American founders and heroes.

It’s not just the Robert E. Lees and Jefferson Davises that have their nighties in a knot; it’s also the George Washingtons, Ulysses S. Grants, Theodore Roosevelts, and even Abraham Lincoln.

As the writer seems to allude, our local monument is small enough to be ignored by those who don’t really want to think about it, yet just noticeable for those of us who truly cherish our history and its local participants. Its size and modest presentation fittingly evokes a community that doesn’t need to shout its history; but rather, chooses to speak of it in a tempered, even, and loving voice.

Bless the writer’s heart, though. I think our community will continue moving forward at its own good pace.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham