To the Editor | Rockingam’s Confederate monument must go

To the editor:

Like many of my fellow Richmond County natives, I was unaware of the Confederate monument in downtown Rockingham. It is small, as Confederate statues go, appears inoffensive on the surface, and has been here for nearly 100 years. So why should it be removed? How is it offensive? Shouldn’t we honor our history?

The monument was dedicated by the Daughters of the Confederacy to “our beloved confederate soldiers” on Nov. 14, 1930, nearly 70 years after the end of the Civil War. It is interesting that they waited 70 years to erect a statue of their supposedly beloved confederate soldiers. This is because the statue was not meant to honor Confederate veterans, but to serve as a push-back to the growing calls for the end of Jim Crow and Segregation in the 1920’s and 30’s.

Former North Carolina Governor Cameron Morrison gave the featured address at the dedication of the monument. Morrison’s past was not just “checkered” as Douglas Smith inaptly stated in a Letter to the Editor last week. Although Morrison was a decent governor in his later years, his works are overshadowed by his participation what is now known as the “Wilmington Insurrection of 1898.” Morrison joined other white supremacists to overthrow the local government, burning buildings, homes, and brutally murdering dozens of African Americans.

I should note that Morrison also made the young black boys of his Morrison Training School play music at the dedication of the statue in honor of the nation that wanted them permanently in chains. The Constitution of the Confederacy states: “No bill of attainder, ex post facto law, or law denying or impairing the right of property in negro slaves shall be passed.”

Richmond County, you cannot love both America and the Confederacy. America was founded on the idea of liberty and justice for all. The Confederacy was founded on slavery and white supremacy. By honoring the Confederacy, you are honoring the most wicked institution mankind has produced while spitting on the graves of the American soldiers who gave their lives fighting the Confederacy in defense of freedom.

The Confederacy is without question a part of our history and should never be forgotten. It should be covered accurately in every school throughout our nation for every young American to know. However, the statue in downtown Rockingham was not made to simply honor Confederate veterans and was certainly not erected out of love or for preservation of history, as Mr. Smith claims.

In no uncertain terms, Rockingham can never be “A City Moving Forward” until this statue is removed.

Jimmy Cooley

Rockingham