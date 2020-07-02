Editorial | This July 4th, think of long-term freedom

As we celebrate our nation’s independence we need to understand that with such great freedom comes great responsibility. Americans have long taken great pride in those freedoms, but this Fourth of July weekend shouldn’t be quite as “free” as in years past.

COVID-19 is spreading through our state at a concerning rate, forcing Governor Roy Cooper to extend Phase 2 of his reopening plan. And unlike many of us, the virus doesn’t take holidays off. Any large gatherings this weekend will almost certainly lead to more cases. Therefore, it is our responsibility to look out for communities’ collective health by taking every preventative measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

If we’ve learned anything in the past several weeks, it’s that North Carolina has a lot of work to do in terms of limiting that spread. Our COVID-19 case counts, positive test rates and hospitalization rates have all been trending in the wrong direction. In Richmond County this week, we saw two people die from the virus on back-to-back days, and the county had the highest increase in cases in a single day with 16, which was followed up the next day with 10 new cases. Locally, the amount of active cases — people who are either being treated or who are in isolation — has fluctuated consistently, reaching up to the 90’s and dipping to the 70’s, with 86 as of last count on Thursday. This means that the virus continues to spread as people have resumed normal life prematurely.

The extension of Phase 2 means local small businesses that are allowed to be open are having to deal with several more weeks of capacity restrictions and strict sanitation rules, which, when accompanied by skyrocketing food and sanitation supply prices, make it difficult — if not impossible — for those businesses to operate profitably.

We’re not pointing fingers at Governor Cooper for his decision. Regardless of what you think of him politically, it’s up to us to do everything we can to curb the spread of the virus — things like wearing a mask or face covering, avoiding large gatherings, washing our hands and keeping high-traffic areas sanitized.

And yes, protective masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable to wear at times. But wearing one in public is a small price to pay when you consider how many infections those masks can prevent. Just ask Shelia Watson, a Hamlet-native who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent 66 days in the hospital, including three weeks unconscious while on a ventilator, before being cleared to go home last month.

It looks like COVID-19 is with us for the long haul. But by doing their part to protect themselves from the virus, North Carolinians might be able to get back to the things they love — including sports, which are a vital part of Richmond County’s ethos. We haven’t seen our local Richmond Raider squads since early March, and during that time athletes haven’t been able to train and workout with their teammates and coaches haven’t been able to see most of their athletes in-person.

Simply put, if you want sports to come back at full throttle – Raiders football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball, track and soccer in the spring – then you need to take this virus seriously.

So enjoy the Fourth of July festivities, and remember that the steps we take now to prevent the spread of the virus will pay dividends later.