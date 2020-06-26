Douglas Smith | Context needed in Rockingham monument debate

Folks with a little gray in their hair recall the small building, tucked between the oaks on Rockingham’s downtown square, that housed our police department. Across Washington Street it faced a comparatively small monument to Richmond County’s Confederate soldiers. Each of them said a lot about the moderation and decency of our community. Then, as now, about our local police, it seemed to announce: “we’re here to help and protect when you need us.”

Similarly, the simple Confederate States of America monument presented on November 14, 1930 was hardly comparable to the soaring ones of other communities — no armed soldiers or grandly bedecked officer astride a horse. It’s interesting that our community waited so long for such a memorial; immediate post-Civil War passions had cooled.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy raised funds from individual citizens, with help from local Boy Scouts and the American Legion. Set aside current passions and consider: the U.S. was 13 months into the Great Depression, amid those difficulties who would waste hard-earned money on such an endeavor out of hatred, or to celebrate oppression? The best answer is that they contributed out of love, and of the longing to honor long-deceased, or aging loved ones.

What do 1930 accounts tell us of that day’s dedication? Members of respected local families led the ceremonies; and, their descendants continue traditions of keeping our community’s best interests at heart. Most local businesses closed that day, and displayed American flags at their storefronts. Participants and some 1500 onlookers joined in singing “America.”

And how about Cameron Morrison? No, he was not the current governor, as he had left office some six years earlier. He was there, of course, because he was a Rockingham native. Yes, his history is checkered, but much had changed between 1898 and his governorship decades later. His North Carolina Commission On Interracial Cooperation was ahead of its time in confronting the scourge of lynching, and in seeking better understanding between races. North Carolina was much more racially moderate than most southern states for reasons such as that. Morrison’s “good roads” initiatives put N.C. decades ahead in transportation, as well.

Not a racist or intemperate word parted from the ex-governor during that dedication. Sure, Morrison noted the heroism of the men in gray — five of the aged vets were in attendance — but clearly, he had mellowed and grown more circumspect by age 61, as he implored attendees to “ … give your hearts to patriotic thoughts and realize … [what] makes a people great is devotion to the Christian religion … and patriotic things for which the State and the united Nation stand.”

The day clearly represented a moment of love and remembrance. I would have been proud to be in attendance. Among the most recent editorials and news accounts of our monument, Ms. Shayla Douglas, who drafted the petition to take it down, seemed to make sense when she suggested providing some context if the monument stays.

Sounds like a plan …

Douglas Smith is a writer based in Rockingham.