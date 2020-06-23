Editorial | Keep the Confederacy in the past, not public squares

The history of the Civil War is important, something to be studied and considered for its implications for our present society and dissected as a worst-case scenario to be avoided.

Putting statues up of the those who were defending their right to enslave black people is not about “valuing history” or some neutral “heritage.” The statues on display at our state capital and in other historical sites do nothing to teach future generations about the war itself. They serve to proudly memorialize those who fought to defend slavery as an economic necessity and, in effect, to defend the white supremacist status quo with images of heroic Confederate soldiers. It’s been well documented that the Confederate flag, which is shown in a now-weathered engraving in downtown Rockingham, only emerged as a symbol of the south in reaction to the movement for black peoples’ rights.

Anyone claiming that these statues represent an objective history of the war is blind. As one black protester said to the News & Observer last week, what about the history of those who were oppressed by the Confederate states? Would we allow statues of Adolf Hitler to stand in as “the history of World War II” or statues of Satan to represent the legacy of Christianity?

The way to preserve history is in libraries and school books. In America, we allow people the freedom to say what they want, including defending the Confederacy. Newspapers, including this one, allow letters to the editor and columns from diverse viewpoints in an effort to promote debate. But there is no place for any monument honoring the Confederacy or the practice of slavery on public property.

The defining practice of the Confederacy, reducing human beings to property, is antithetical to everything that the United States stands for, both in the literal sense that the Confederacy opposed the U.S. and in the founding values of the U.S. as defined in the Declaration of Independence.

What must also be said is that “the south” is not solely defined by slavery. “The south” is home to generations of good people, vibrant cultures and experiences that are worth preserving and representing. The complicated part is to ensure that the history of slavery is not erased from this region in our efforts to champion it.

Removing the Confederacy from public property is a vital first step toward advancing southern life. Local leaders should be proactive in plucking these monuments from their public perches with as much consideration as one gives before removing a splinter. Don’t wait until protesters are banging on your doors, as the City of Rockingham and Richmond County Historical Society admitted to doing in interviews with our reporters last week.

Taking these monuments down is the easy part; righting the wrongs of slavery is a much more arduous political process that we must continue to work towards. It requires extending educational and economic opportunities to people who have languished in disadvantaged communities for generations. This disadvantage was no accident: it has been brutally enforced and maintained by white society since emancipation.

White people cannot allow their discomfort with change to stand in the way of justice.