To the Editor | Why wouldn’t you wear a mask?

Dear Editor,

You know, I can usually make sense of a lot of things. I liken it to finishing a puzzle; if you have enough of the pieces, you can put together the whole picture without much effort. So here lately I’ve got to admit I’ve been confused by some things that just don’t add up, and it’s mainly the folks that don’t want to wear a mask when they’re out in public. They’re of a particular mindset — I don’t need to describe it, but whatever you’re picturing right now? You probably nailed it.

Here’s how I see it:

They know that they could have the virus and spread it without being aware. They know this, but they refuse to wear a mask…

They say we don’t do enough to support veterans, a population that has been ravaged by the virus. They understand this, but they refuse to wear a mask…

They decry abortion clinics, saying “every life is precious.” They believe this, but they refuse to wear a mask…

They state that “all lives matter” and that no one is above the other. They preach this, but they refuse to wear a mask…

They say we should do everything we can to support our police, to keep them safe. They request this, but they refuse to wear a mask…

They use the phrase “facts not feelings” to define their belief system. The facts don’t support them, but they refuse to wear a mask…

So if you believe all of these things in your heart and soul, and they’re a core part of who you are, what’s stopping you from doing your part to help keep the public safe?

When did your personal belief become more important than the public interest?

When did your right to breathe freely override someone else’s right to breathe, period?

I imagine by this point you’ve called me a “liberal,” a “snowflake” and about a dozen other words I can’t put in here because the Journal won’t be able to publish it. Or maybe I did and they edited them out. I guess you’ll never know. What you can know is that I’ll be doing my part to ensure the health and safety of my community, my county, and my state. And if you can’t find the initiative to do the same … well, that just doesn’t add up.

Jerry Tilley

Rockingham