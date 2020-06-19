Douglas Smith | Defund the thought police

“Never be haughty to the humble — never be humble to the haughty.”

Lovely quote, I thought; they could be words to live by. It ran in Associated Press-syndicated publications a few days ago. But oh, no. The quote was attributed to Jefferson Davis. Horrors! No shortage of AP spokespersons have been thrust forward — clutching their pearls and fanning away the vapors — to offer up breast-beating apologies. “We are embarrassed that this happened, and we apologize,” a chagrined representative sputtered. “We are totally appalled, it should not have happened,” from another.

“We apologize for what?” one is tempted to muse. Is it, indeed, OK to be haughty to the humble?

Nothing seems to escape the new “virus” rapidly infecting society: PC culture. Not even The Beatles. The Liverpool road they made famous in 1967’s “Penny Lane,” may have been named for British slave merchant James Penny. Even “Big Ben” pauses mid-toll as a major investigation, now underway, remains inconclusive. Will SiriusXM’s Cousin Brucie be forced to bleep it the next time he spins the “Fab Four” on his turntable?

“Reductio ad absurdum” seems to be the order of the day in the national arena. The Saints’ Drew Brees cannot express heart- felt patriotism and pride in the service of WW2 grandfathers without being shaken down for an apology by the social media police. Lady Antebellum seemed as a deer caught in the headlights about that, er, “A” word. It causes too much dyspepsia in some quarters.

And alas, poor “Gone With The Wind.” Much like the shamefaced 14-year old lad, caught by mom with those naughty magazines under his mattress, HBO plucked the 1939 flick from its streaming service until it can be “corrected” with some context. GWTW is a better read than it is a movie. I’ve come to consider much of the acting overwrought, although the performances of Hattie McDaniel and Clark Gable never fail to entertain. But the movie is skyrocketing on Amazon’s charts, and DVD sales are said to be brisk. Go ahead, make forbidden fruit of something and give it more power.

One hopes that the pendulum will swing back from lunacy to find a sensible center. An article in The Atlantic, not long ago, revealed that aside from “devoted” conservatives and a core of liberal activists, some 80% of the rest of us in that sizeable majority dislike political correctness, and see it as a problem in our country.

Yes, society has some problems that need addressing. A small handful of officers who shouldn’t have been issued badges are as bad as the few arsonists and rock throwers among peaceful protesters. And maybe it’s time to defund the thought police.