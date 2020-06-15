Opinion | Allegations don’t bode well for legislature

A complaint made against three Democratic state senators — including Sen. Paul Lowe of Winston-Salem — has generated bad publicity, to say the least, especially since the person who filed the complaint is one of their colleagues, Democratic state Sen. Erica Smith. The allegations, though dismissed, mar the reputation of the legislature and could interfere with its workings as well. We hope every legislator will learn from this episode.

Smith says that she’s “endured being repeatedly yelled at, cursed out, bullied and badgered by both Republican and Democratic members of the NCGA since 2015.” It all seemed to culminate in an argument with Lowe in 2019 that got so heated, Sen. Sam Searcy, D-Wake, had to intervene.

“Senator Lowe initiated the argument by making a statement directed towards Senator Smith. Senator Smith did not like the comment made and responded to Senator Lowe. A hostile, verbal back (and) forth between the two senators ensued,” Searcy’s statement said. He said he feared the possibility of a physical assault.

“I have witnessed Senator Lowe use profane and hostile language to Senator Smith and others before,” he said.

That incident led to a police report in which the investigating officer concluded that while no physical contact took place, “a simple assault did occur” because “a reasonable person may have believed that an assault was about to take place.”

But that wasn’t the end of it. Smith filed a formal complaint with the legislative Ethics Committee in April, claiming that she’d been subject to abusive behavior and sexual harassment from Lowe and other legislators at the General Assembly.

She also claimed abuse from Toby Fitch, D-Wilson, Sens. Jerry Tillman, R-Randolph, and Mike Woodall, D-Durham. She also accused Tillman of bullying.

She quoted some filthy language allegedly aimed at her.

Fitch, Lowe and Worrell, members of the Ethics Committee, recused themselves from the committee’s investigation. The claims were dismissed on May 21. But that doesn’t mean that nothing happened.

For his part, Lowe said in a statement last week that he and Smith “routinely engaged in vigorous debate in the representation of our districts and the citizens of North Carolina. … I wholeheartedly apologize if she felt disrespected or unsafe during those debates.

“I have always had and continue to have the utmost respect for Senator Erica Smith and all of the members of the General Assembly.”

That’s a step in the right direction — especially if Lowe is sincere.

Smith is in her third and final term as a senator representing Beaufort, Bertie, Martin, Northampton, Vance and Warren counties. During an online forum on Wednesday, she said she was considering filing a criminal complaint against Lowe and Fitch.

If found guilty, they deserve to be punished.

We know that in the rough-and-tumble of politics, nobody expects legislators to be choirboys, even those who, like both Lowe and Smith, are ministers. But even in politics, even in the 2000s, there are standards of decency and civility that should to be practiced by every grown-up on the legislative floor. This inability to get along harms the already questionable reputation of the state legislature and leaves a bad taste in everybody’s mouth.

We encourage Lowe and everyone else involved to learn to take a deep breath and count to 10.

