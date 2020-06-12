Rev. Dian JacksonDavis | Without justice, there will be no peace

Over the past few weeks I’ve listened to podcasts, videos, sermons (some I’ve preached), read newsprint, browsed social media, shared thoughts, wondered, prayed, reflected, engaged in dialogue about the state of our country. I paraphrase the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in saying that the long arc of the moral universe is bending but we, out of necessity, must keep pushing toward justice. For indeed, when there is no justice there will be no peace.

African Americans are bearing a huge burden; that of police brutality, crushing unemployment, and the deadliest infectious disease that has threatened our country in the last century. This burden has laid bare the systemic practice of racial injustice that has continued to be the best kept secret of our times. Emily Kask of the New York Times posted: “Civil unrest triggered by the death of George Floyd quickly replaced COVID-19 as the lead news story. It also left people wondering if it is more important to decry the inhumane treatment and killing of black and brown persons at the hands of white police than to practice social distancing knowing that COVID-19 is a high risk.”

In my mind, this is akin to saying, which of the lesser of two evils will one choose? I ask readers, should this ever be the final outcome — the “lesser of two evils” — when we have the power to turn the arc of the universe towards a more equable spectrum of justice? We cannot be silent. Black and brown persons cannot continue to bear the burden of righting the wrongs of this country alone.

Of course there have always been allies. The time has come that allies are no longer needed. We need true warriors, those who are ready to show in every way they can that they are in this fight with us. Partners. Friends. White people of moral integrity are being called on to show up, stand up, speak up, give up, protest, pray, vote — black and brown Americans need you to be at the forefront. It is time for repentance, for change, for those in power to relinquish power or use their power for the greater good of all people, to say that no lives can truly matter until Black Lives Matter.

It is time for white Americans to confess that the legacy they have been given is unequal, unfair, unprecedented, and can no longer be upheld just because of the color of their skin. White America can no longer afford to keep silent. We have witnessed the devastation all over our country, years and years of hate and violence and frustration and pain and PTSD that is seen in the crying and senseless killing of black and brown people and we are saying no more. We need White America to say “no more” also, and mean it.

For those who are in the fight, I’m sure you are weary. We’re at the point where we want to just fall asleep, for it all to be over. We want to believe that the little we’ve done should justify our taking time out and turning the mantle to someone else. We can’t sleep. We have to stay woke. This is not just a photo op. We are being called to transform the world, each of us. We are being called to change the way we live, think, act. We have to stay awake. We cannot be ruled by fear.

Wake up America. Black and brown people are no longer willing to let sleeping dogs lie. Not another heinous killing like George Floyd’s should ever be permitted. Not only George, but countless other examples of egregious maltreatment of black and brown people. We invite White America to walk with us, in our shoes. Take this journey with us. Be the change that we need to see in this world. The change our world needs is in our hands, black and brown people and white people, particularly white people. For the power has been yours to this point. COVID-19 has shown how you’ve used that power in a longstanding pandemic of racism.

No justice – no peace.

Dian Griffin JacksonDavis is pastor of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Rockingham.