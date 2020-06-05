Letter | Daily Journal missed opportunity to honor more students

To the editor:

I am writing this letter in response to the article “Local Students Receive Scholarships.” First, let me say thank you for taking the time to highlight the positive things that our young people are doing in the community. With all the bad things that are going on around us, it is good to see news about teenagers who are doing things to make a positive difference in their lives and those of others.

On the other hand, however, I am somewhat troubled by the presentation of the article. How was it determined to only picture one scholarship recipient? I think it is a disservice to the other recipients who worked equally hard to receive the scholarship to only have one recipient pictured. I think it also sheds a negative light on the Daily Journal. Speaking as a mother of one of the recipients, I believe either all or none of the recipients should have been pictured. Or, at the very least, picture all of the recipients from Richmond County. These students all completed the same scholarship application and met the same requirements to be granted scholarships, indicating they are all equally worthy. The class of 2020 has been slighted enough due to circumstances beyond the control of humans. If at all possible, let’s try to avoid slighting them any further.

Please know that I believe this article presentation was strictly due to demands of newspaper guidelines and article layout as opposed to disregard for the teen’s accomplishment. I just want to make you aware that readers are upset that the scholarship recipients are not being presented in the same manner. I hope this letter helps you avoid this issue in the future. Thank you for your consideration and time.

Monica L. Robinson

Rockingham