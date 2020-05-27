To the editor | Reflections on a father’s wisdom

To the editor:

I enjoyed reading Brian Bloom’s “memoir” of his father entitled, “My father died today,” published on May 23. You were indeed fortunate to have a role model of his statue!

I was born on my father’s 40th birthday, and since he passed almost 25 years ago I’ve “played the game” of remembering what he was facing when he were my age — now 68.

Yeah, in 1980 Lynn and I had a wedding to plan for July 12, and he was the Best Man! Unfortunately, my mother passed suddenly when I was 23, so he lived over two decades alone.

Still, we respect and revere the lessons of wisdom that took a while to “sink in,” but they shaped us!

Beacham McDougald

Laurinburg