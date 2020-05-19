James Oxford | In honor of those no longer among us

The coronavirus pandemic has reminded everyone how fragile life can be. Unexpected and potentially deadly circumstances lurk around corners. For most Americans, the outbreak brought to light what it means to face unforeseen danger, take action and protect others. Those who have served in the U.S. military are defined by such a cadence.

Among veterans, Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who did not return home from service; the unexpected but always-possible circumstances of armed conflict were their fate. It is also a time to consider those who did come home only to discover later that some potentially fatal consequence of wartime service followed them into civilian life. Memorial Day is also for them, the men and women who were exposed to atomic radiation, Agent Orange, burn-pit smoke and other toxic substances encountered during their time in uniform.

Likewise, it is a time to remember veterans who have succumbed to the invisible wounds of war and taken their own lives or put themselves in dangerous situations caused by post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or other service-connected conditions.

Just as it was a founding principle of The American Legion over a century ago, our efforts to get at-risk veterans the care they need today are a sacred tribute to those no longer among us.

In March, when asked by Congress what The American Legion planned to do about such issues as reducing the veteran suicide rate and getting long-denied Blue Water Navy veterans into contact with VA for health care and disability benefits, I kept coming back to a pretty effective answer many of our posts know well: Buddy Checks.

When American Legion posts assemble teams, collect names, make phone calls or knock on doors to check on the welfare of veterans, they quickly learn of those potentially fatal circumstances that lurk around corners no one saw coming. We can advocate for national issues in Washington, D.C., but real assistance for veterans in need, or at risk, comes at the community level, face to face, veteran to veteran.

Fourteen out of the 20 veterans a day who take their own lives are not enrolled in VA health care. For some, that system is inconveniently distant. A surprisingly large percentage of veterans, according to a 2019 American Legion survey, lack awareness of VA mental-health services. We must work with VA to connect such dots in our communities. Buddy Checks can be a life-saving approach, especially if they are conducted throughout the year. Download the resource kit at legion.org/membership/buddycheck to get started.

May is our special time to honor the fallen and remember those with whom we served. They may have been shot down in Korea. Perhaps a form of cancer claimed them due to poisoned air they were forced to breathe while serving in Vietnam. Way too many will have wearied from years of wrestling demons and be among the 20 per day.

Wherever we can, however we can, in honor of those no longer here, let’s rededicate ourselves to finding local veterans who need assistance from us or from VA, and follow that time-honored cadence that defines us.

James W. “Bill” Oxford is the National Commander of the American Legion.