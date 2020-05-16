Brandon Tester | Hello Richmond County, nice to meet you

There are few things more exhausting, agitating and expensive than moving to a new residence.

If you’ve ever moved, whether it was across the country or to an apartment across town, you know what I’m talking about. When moving, you quickly realize how much extra stuff you have — stuff you don’t use, stuff you’re not sure how you obtained, stuff you haven’t seen in years.

I came to that realization — yet again — while packing up my things and moving from Lumberton to Rockingham over the past couple of weeks.

Some of you may have guessed this from seeing my byline in this newspaper recently, but here’s my somewhat-late formal announcement: I am the newest addition to the Daily Journal’s newsroom staff.

Before I get into my new role, I’ll add that this doesn’t necessarily signal my departure from the Laurinburg Exchange, where I’ve been sports editor for since 2018. There’s simply no live sports to report on at this time — when things get back to normal and sports are back in full swing, we’ll update you on what local sports coverage will look like.

In my new role with the Daily Journal, I’m covering education, business, local government and a variety of other topics. I’ve already met many of the local leaders associated with those beats, and I appreciate the hospitality they’ve shown me while I’ve gotten settled in here in Richmond County. I look forward to meeting plenty of others in the near future — at a safe distance, of course.

From a distance, it’s easy to assume that there just isn’t a whole lot going on right now in Richmond County, or anywhere for that matter. Many businesses are closed, and the ones that aren’t are working under heavy restrictions. Local events have been canceled or postponed. And, in accordance with orders and guidelines from the government, people are hunkering down in their homes as much as possible, waiting for a time when we can put COVID-19 behind us.

But if you’ve read the electronic and print editions of our newspaper recently, you understand that there is still plenty going on locally. Nonprofits are doing their best to help our community get through these trying times. Healthcare professionals are working around the clock to treat those affected by the coronavirus. Teachers are finding new ways to educate their students from a distance. And leaders in local government are continuing to make decisions that will shape the future of Richmond County.

You can expect that I will keep a close eye on all of those things in my new position. My goal is to tell you know just what is happening, but also how those new developments will affect you. Where are your tax dollars going? What are local leaders planning for the future of Richmond County? How will new projects and initiatives affect how you go about your daily life?

Those are just some of the important things that you need to know on a daily basis, especially in our current circumstances. News Editor Gavin Stone and I are working to get those questions answered for you.

In the meantime, please feel free to call my office phone at 910-817-2671, or send an email to [email protected] Say hi, drop a suggestion, let me know about something going on in the community, or ask a question. Regardless of the reason, I look forward to hearing from you.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

