Editorial | Richmond County must take advantage of cities’ unified offer of help

Richmond County is facing a crisis of leadership.

On April 7, municipal officials learned from this newspaper that their sales tax revenues would take significant hits because of a decision made the night before by the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

They voted unanimously to switch from a per capita sales tax distribution method, which is based on an entity’s population size, to an ad valorem method, which is based on an entity’s property taxes levied. This move would give the county a larger portion of sales tax revenues that, following an analysis by the City of Rockingham, has municipal leaders wondering whether they will continue to exist.

On Wednesday, the mayors of Rockingham and Hamlet submitted proclamations condemning the switch which were approved by their councils, as well as those of Ellerbe, Hoffman and Dobbins Heights to the county, with Norman stating their support in a later email. The proclamations asked that the county repeal this vote and instead allow the municipalities to share the burden of repairing the county’s financial situation, rather than have all of this placed on them.

From the beginning, County Manager Bryan Land has not addressed the potential losses that municipalities other than Rockingham and Hamlet would see as a result of this. Prior to the vote and in response to inquiries by the Daily Journal, Land has made it clear that this move was about recouping expenses from Rockingham and Hamlet and avoiding raising taxes on county residents.

Part of this justification as well was that the state had not just “recommended” a switch to ad valorem, but “pushed” for it, as Land said just before the vote was taken. We reported this week that this was false, according to Sharon Edmundson, director of the Fiscal Management Section of the State and Local Government Finance Division of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer. Edmundson said that her office told Land it was an available option but that “any decision to modify the distribution method should be made in close consultation with, and with sufficient notice given to, the county’s municipalities.”

The distortion of this conversation by Land and the disregard for the crucial step of letting municipalities know this was coming displays a callousness that cannot be allowed to stand.

If the county disagrees with the projections of what the impacts could be on the likes of Ellerbe, Hoffman, Dobbins Heights and Norman — the latter of which would lose 100% of their sales tax revenues if Rockingham’s projections hold true — then they should provide their own data. If they did look into this, they haven’t felt the need to share it publicly. Instead, these other municipalities have only been mentioned with regard to how long it’s been since they have raised taxes on their residents, which is evidence that this moment we’re now in has been building for decades.

There’s also the issue of what information the commissioners themselves had before voting. Commissioner Don Bryant admitted, to a room full of outraged Hoffman Town Council members, that, “I did not understand what I voted on,” and he has since stated his intent to rescind his vote. Bryant also claimed the issue was considered for all of two minutes. Commissioner Ben Moss has disputed this account, saying — speaking for himself — that he had ample time to look over the matter and knew what it was he voted on.

What is needed now is for the Richmond County commissioners and administration to overturn this decision and support a third party review of the impacts of a switch to ad valorem. This change should only be made with input from those that would be impacted by it. Regardless of the result of this third party review, this lack of communication and pattern of self-serving decisions cannot continue. The county should take advantage of the unified gesture by the municipalities to help them overcome their financial woes.