The 3 P’s for stress management

Life gives us many options, but one fact of life is there is no getting around is stress. Stress comes to us in different forms, but with the right attitude we can make a friend instead of an enemy of our stressors.

Personally, stressors come most often from the inner fight between “what life is” and “what I’d like life to be” in the present moment and in the future. I’ve learned that when stress makes visits and it visits us all, it takes the form of good stress or bad stress based on the tools we have in our personal toolbox.

Based on our thoughts and actions, we change stress or the things that pressure us into good stress known as “eustress” to help motivate us to achieve a goal or bad stress known as “distress” which causes damage to our health and stops us from living our best life. The seeds for good and bad stress are in anything that causes stress, but it’s up to us to make the best of what life presents to us. At our best, we experience good stress or “eustress” and at our worst we experience bad stress or “distress”.

What makes the difference in how we manage stress? As human beings we all have stress, but our response to stress is always a personal decision. Here are three “Ps” from my personal “stress management” toolkit, I hope it proves to transform your “distress” into “eustress”:

People: Do the people you surround yourself with help you change your “distress” into “eustress”? Find people that can help you use your stress to become your best self. Suggestion-Try to find people whether in person or virtually through social media that help you keep a positive mindset.

Purpose: Is there something in your life that’s bigger than your stress? A cause that benefits others as well as yourself? Or your faith? Suggestion-Put your trust in the power of something bigger than you to move the mountain of stress. My faith in God practiced through worship, prayer, singing, service and gratitude in tough times has always helped me to re-position the role of stress in my life.

Practices: What are the daily practices that add physical, mental, and spiritual tools to your stress management toolkit? Suggestion-Feed yourself daily with physical, mental, spiritual habits that will grow your ability to deal with stress. I find that daily practices such as riding the bike trails with my father, reading a book to learn about the experiences of others who’ve overcome challenges, or watching inspirational clips on social media help me to prepare for whatever stressors life throws at me.

Melvin Ingram Contributor

Melvin Ingram is principal of Ellerbe Middle School.

